Modern technology allows people to accomplish things for a good cause that they couldn’t do without it. For example, the Sherriff’s Department in Michigan using a high-tech hovercraft to rescue a frozen swan was pretty cool.

The story was previously shared by United Press International. On December 23rd, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office activated its Search and Rescue Team. They responded to a report on Voorheis Lake in Orion Township. Video coverage of the successful rescue mission was also shared on YouTube by MLive.

Rescue Team Uses Hovercraft To Free A Frozen Swan From Ice

The rescue team used the hovercraft to break up the ice that was freezing around the shivering swan. The initial plan was to break enough ice to give the swan a path to swim toward shore. However, the bird remained stuck and a more proactive rescue attempt was implemented. The hovercraft slid across the frozen lake. Rescuers then scooped up the freezing bird in a blanket and relocated it to safety. The swan is now being treated for a leg injury at the Oakland County Animal Control center.

High-Tech Drones Help Track Downed Deer

Technology is also changing how people hunt and fish in modern America. The use of drones while hunting or scouting for hunting trips is a complex issue. State fish and wildlife agencies have regulations posted online about the dos and don’ts of technology like drones and trail cameras.

Reeling in the full power of technology to help hunters recover a downed deer is ethically agreeable and has the potential to be a good thing. First and foremost, it can prevent wasting an entire harvest of game meat because the blood trail dried up or the buck hunkered down in some unfindable creek hole.

Hunting purists may likely push back against the notion of using drones for any part of the hunt. But in some ways, operating the tech that makes it all work is similar to learning other hunting skills. Like tracking and blood trailing for example. From a sporting ethics perspective, it’s not much different from using tracking dogs to track downed deer.

Commercial Grade Drones & High Tech Thermal Cameras Help Salvage Game Meat

It will be interesting to see how this type of technology integrates with hunting culture and the outdoor industry in the coming years.

31-year-old David Yoder is the guy behind the idea of Drone Deer Recovery. He uses commercial-grade drones and high-tech thermal cameras to search heavily forested and hard-to-find places for deer that hunters know they shot but can’t locate.

“That was the reason I came up with this — I had a love of hunting and I hated that feeling of knowing I had hit a deer, but I couldn’t find it,” Yoder previously said. “As the technology of drones progressed and they became good enough to perform this task, I thought there was no reason we couldn’t use this method to recover deer.” He’s even shared footage from one of his drones on a deer hunt on Instagram.