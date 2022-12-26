Michigan Wolf Makes ‘Truly Incredible Journey’ Before Getting Shot by Hunter

A collared Michigan wolf journeyed thousands of miles through several states before being killed by a hunter in Manitoba, Canada, this month.

GPS tracked the animal as it walked through four U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. The wolf traveled as far south as Eau Claire, WI, and as far north as Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada.

Voyagers Wolf Project (VWP) out of Minnesota shared news of the wolf’s death. However, biologists with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources were tracking the animal, not VWP.

On Facebook, the project shared a map of the wolf’s “truly incredible journey” since biologists first began watching it in the summer of 2021.

The adult male walked through many pack territories. And seeing a “lone” animal moving this way could answer several questions about how packs and single animals operate.

“Although we tend to think of wolf populations based on geopolitical boundaries (e.g. the wolf population in a given state or province), which are useful for management and conservation decisions, there isn’t much to indicate that these boundaries actually denote the boundaries between wolf populations,” the project wrote.

“Instead, probably the best way to think of wolf populations in the western Great Lakes area is to think of them as one large connected population with dispersing wolves moving between provinces and states all the time,” it continued.

The ‘Lone’ Male Wolf Walked Around 2,400 Miles

Cody Norton, a large carnivore specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said the animal walked about 2400 miles, which is the longest distance that Michigan biologists have ever recorded from a single animal.

“It’s pretty amazing to see how far and through how many different states and provinces this wolf traveled over a year and a half,” he said. “And that it survived as long as it did while crossing highways, in and out of jurisdictions that have public harvest or predation programs for any problem wolves. It shows their ability to disperse.”

Norton added that biologists are trying to better understand how the animals migrate during their lives and also learn how they establish territories. He also added that their deaths are a major part of their study and human-related deaths from hunting, vehicle collisions, poaching, and predation reasons are fairly common. In this case, the animal died by legal hunting.