Millions of Dead Fish Fill River in Shocking Mass-Dying Event

A river that typically adds charm to a small Australian town is causing revulsion instead as millions of dead fish coat the surface amid an ongoing mass-dying event.

The Darling River babbles quietly near the town of Menindee, around 580 miles west of Sydney, its thriving fish population swimming serenely beneath the surface. That’s usually the case, anyway.

Now, the river’s populations of bony herring, murray cod, golden perch, silver perch, and carp, are dying off at a shocking rate, according to the Department of Primary Industries in New South Wales.

Another catastrophic mass fish death in the Menindee Lakes.



The reality is the Darling River is very sick.



Years of mismanagement by the NSW Govt has exacerbated the impact of our changing climate – this local ecosystems has been pushed to breaking point. pic.twitter.com/KyDREzmIuG — Rose Jackson (@RoseBJackson) March 17, 2023

Experts believe the macabre scene may be the result of recent flooding in the area. As the flood waters recede, the organic matter washed into the river is left behind. As this decays, the bacteria and microbes absorb much of the oxygen in the water, leaving too little for the fish.

“The reports from late yesterday, early this morning … [suggested] we were looking at thousands, potentially tens of thousands, of predominantly bony bream—which is a native species—that have died,” Cameron Lay, director of freshwater environments at DPI Fisheries, told ABC News.

“Those estimates are well and truly into the millions now,” they continued. “We are seeing tens of [miles] where there is fish really as far as the eye can see, so it’s quite a confronting scene.”

What Caused the Millions of Dead Fish in the Darling River?

According to experts, mass fish deaths are a fairly common occurrence. The bony bream species, in particular, normally experiences a “boom-bust” population cycle, especially during flooding. It’s not the presence of the dead fish that shocks scientists but the sheer scale of the kill. So, what happened to cause such a mass amount of death?

“Ultimately, fish kill events happen because the quality of the environment cannot sustain fish life,” said Joy Becker, an associate professor at the University of Sydney. “Causes of fish kills can be environmental, chemical, or possibly related to infectious disease agents including opportunistic pathogens or a combination of all these factors.”

The mass-dying event in the Darling River marks the third to strike the Menindee area in the past five years. This one is on par with the previous record event, which occurred in 2019.

That year, around a million fish lost their lives after a monstrous 25-mile algal bloom wiped out the population. Algal blooms are detrimental to fish, as they not only drain the water of its oxygen but also produce fish-killing toxins.