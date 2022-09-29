Minnesota Car Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Deer: PHOTO

A vehicle and a deer collided in northern Minnesota, resulting in a fiery aftermath. A woman and her dog escaped unharmed. NBC affiliate WEAU shared photos of the aftermath on Twitter.

It was a scary scene along a Minnesota highway when a car burst into flames after hitting a deer Wednesday morning. https://t.co/pBMpHnFRyk — WEAU 13 News (@WEAU13News) September 29, 2022

The image shows first responders dealing with the car, which is ablaze. WEAU’s caption captures the moment perfectly. “It was a scary scene along a Minnesota highway when a car burst into flames after hitting a deer Wednesday morning.”

On Wednesday morning, a car hit a deer and burst into flames on Highway 47 near Dalbo, Minnesota. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department says that people driving by stopped and helped the woman and her dog get out of the car safely. Crews closed the road while they got the fire under control. Unfortunately, the deer did not survive the crash.

What to do if you hit a deer while driving

If you hit a deer with your car, it’s terrible for all parties involved. In fact, if you manage to get through the situation uninjured, consider yourself lucky. There are over 1.5 million accidents per year that involve deer, according to an article from How Stuff Works. Deer accidents send 10,000 people to the hospital and kill around 200 annually. It’s hard to say how many deer die because of cars each year, but there has got to be a substantial number. As drivers, what can we do to reduce deer-related injuries and car damage?

Of course, the best thing to do is avoid them altogether while driving. If you see one deer, there are most likely more nearby. Slow down and be cautious when driving near wooded areas, especially at night when they’re the most active.

Kathy Swanson, director of Driver and Vehicle Services with the Department of Public Safety, weighed in on the matter. “Although deer-vehicle collisions can cause extensive vehicle damage, most serious injuries and fatalities are caused by drivers taking evasive actions,” Swanson explained. “Drivers need to avoid swerving into oncoming traffic or leaving the road which can cause them to hit a tree or other object. It’s safer to hit a deer than to risk hitting another vehicle or a fixed object such as a tree,” she said. “Apply your brakes firmly, hold onto the steering wheel and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop.

How to handle the deceased deer

If you’re confident that the deer is deceased, you can remove it from the road. However, there’s a possibility that it’s still alive and could attack you with its powerful legs. If this happens, both you and the animal will be lying on the road. The best course of action is to call 9-1-1. If the deer appears to be moving, pull your car over (if possible) in front of oncoming traffic and turn on your hazards; this will prevent others from hitting the deer. Once the police arrive, fill out an accident report for insurance purposes – they’ll also know how to properly deal with authorities regarding hit animals.

It’s against the law to possess a deer carcass without a permit. If you find yourself in possession of one, you must report the accident to authorities and then obtain a permit from a law enforcement officer. You can either keep the meat for food or donate it to charity.