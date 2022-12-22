minnesota-hunter-acts-with-impressive-speed-to-take-down-giant-220-class-buck

Minnesota hunter Ryker Bergo knew what buck he was wanting to hunt down this season. There has been a great whitetail buck wandering around the farm he owns with his brother.

However, while tracking the impressive animal, Ryker also knew he had to be careful. Too much pressure on the buck could send it moving onto other areas. And, it turns out, the Minnesota man played it perfectly as the hunter bagged the giant deer just recently after tracking him since the summer months. It wasn’t an easy task, however, when Ryker realized he hadn’t yet loaded his gun at precisely the moment the animal came into view during a hunting trip.

The Brothers Spotted The Buck Before, But They Soon Realized How Special The Animal Truly Was

According to reports, the Bergo brothers – Ryker and Luke – first saw the buck this past summer after it appeared on some trail cam pics. However, they didn’t see quite how impressive the animal was, initially.

“Luke and I knew there were three good bucks on the farm,” Ryker says.

“But this one really didn’t look super big, probably because he wasn’t that wide,” the Minnesota hunter relates. However, they soon got a better pic of the animal and that’s when the brothers knew they were looking at a “really nice buck.”

To track the animal, but not send it on its way, the brothers came up with a plan. They knew the buck would make a mistake eventually if they hunted the fringes of the wooded property areas.

This Minnesota Hunter Finally Gets His Chance

As shotgun season took off in Minnesota, Ryker was ready to set eyes on the buck. Finally, by around 3 p.m., the hunter remembers seeing a do walking toward his stand. A “big-bodied buck was right behind her.

“I was pretty sure it was him,” Bergo says.

He remembers how he made sure the camera was running as he filmed his big moment. Then, he went to check his gun. That’s when he realized it … the gun was empty.

“I was sitting there with a huge buck in range,” Ryker remembers. “And my gun was empty, the mag was right there in his pocket.

Thankfully, however, the doe was taking her time snuffling acorns, and the buck’s head was partially hidden behind the brush. This gave the hunter a little bit of time to load the gun and chamber a round.

“I had about a 50-yard shot,” Ryker recalls noting he was able to stop him enough to get a second shot.

“I saw him stumble pretty hard and finally go down,” he remembers. “I gave him 30 minutes just to be sure, then I climbed down to take a look at him.”