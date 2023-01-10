Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake

A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface.

According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.

After pulling the 64-year-old from the frozen lake, first responders immediately transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Soon after his arrival, however, Scott Alan Simdorn died as a result of his injuries.

Following the incident, the Sheriff’s department issued a warning regarding winter play on frozen lakes and ponds. While Minnesota winters provide the perfect conditions for ice skating, snowshoeing, and ice hockey, it’s essential to remember that ice is never 100 percent safe.

In the freezing months of January and February, Minnesota residents are used to seeing 15 inches of ice or more coating freshwater across the state. Ice this thick is more than strong enough to support the weight of snowmobiles and smaller ATVs. This year, however, experts are seeing far less, making ice exploration even more hazardous.

“We’re getting a decent amount of ice,” Deputy Sheriff Mathias Weinzierl told KARE11. “But on top of the ice, we’re getting upwards of 5 to 6 inches of slush. We’re seeing upwards of a foot in most places, but we are still finding patches where it is much different.”

Experts Attribute Increase in Frozen Lake Deaths to Climate Change

In the last thirty years, more than 4,000 people have fatally drowned after falling through the surface of a frozen lake, river, or pond during winter. According to experts, climate change is likely behind the staggering statistic.

In a 2020 study, researchers from York University examined lake-ice trends through the centuries. They came to the conclusion that ice now forms later in the season and melts earlier.

“The climate is changing,” lead author Sapna Sharma said in a news release. “And it’s affecting when you can be on the ice safely. Individuals need to take that into account, especially when more individuals will be out enjoying winter ice activities.”

Climate change is causing a gradual increase in temperature. Because of this, lakes, rivers, and seas are beginning to see earlier ice breakup, later ice formation, shorter seasons of ice cover, and a decline in ice thickness. In some areas, ice cover may not form at all, researchers explained.

“With warmer winters, ice cover will become more unpredictable… A 1-degree increase in average annual air temperatures could eliminate consistent lake ice cover for 100 million people who typically have access to a frozen lake,” the study read. “Human lives could be saved if considerations of air temperatures integrated throughout the winter were included in individual decision-making and risk calculations on the ice.”