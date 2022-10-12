Minnesota Motorcycle Crash with Deer Leaves One Dead, Driver Seriously Injured

A recent run-in with a deer in Minnesota has proved deadly as a motorcyclist is injured and the passenger died in the tragic accident. The collision occurred in Dakota County Minnesota on Monday, October 10. According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger at around 7:06 pm when the wild animal entered the roadway. The incident occurred near the Ravenna Trail and Polk avenue in the Township of Ravenna.

As first responders arrived at the accident they found the man seriously injured. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is said to be in serious condition. The woman passenger did not survive the injuries she sustained in the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Experts Warn Drivers To Be Extra Vigilant As Daylight Wanes And The Peak Deer Collision Season Begins

Daylight savings time ends in just a few weeks on November 6. And, drivers that live in areas populated with deer know well that this means peak deer collision season is upon us. According to a report by Fox Weather, experts are noting that there were nearly two million animal collision insurance claims in the United States between July 2019 and July 2020.

Now, many insurance agencies are taking time to warn motorists to be on the lookout for wandering deer. The experts note that harvesting season has to do with this uptick. As does the fact that it is prime mating for these animals in many areas.

According to State Farm insurance experts, drivers throughout the United States have about a 1 in 116 chance of colliding with a deer that has entered the roadway. Deer collisions make up a large number of vehicle collisions during the months of October and November.

According to Clint McCoy who works as a deer biologist with the Ohio Division of Wildlife deer breeding season hits its peak during this time of year.

“What’s happening is the onset of the breeding season,” McCoy notes.

“The animals have a special gland that perceives the amount of light in a given day,” the expert explains. “And as the amount of light decreases, as we get into fall, the deer begin secreting hormones.”

According to McCoy, the deers’ hormones “eventually tell them it’s time to breed.”

The areas closer to the quarter see less light fluctuation this time of year. However, areas across the Northern Hemisphere continue to see waning light through the winter solstice. And, as a result, vehicle versus deer accidents are far more prevalent in the Northern Hemisphere this time of year.