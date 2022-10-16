Minnesota Pheasant Hunting Season 2022 Kicks Off: Guidelines to Know

The 2022 pheasant hunting season is underway in the Land of 10,000 lakes as many Minnesota pheasant hunters set out to bag their prizes as of 9 a.m. Saturday, October 15. And, these outdoor adventurers were facing some perfect weather for this year’s events.

Hunters always like some chill in the air as it draws the pheasants out better than a heatwave would. However, temperatures held out well. A cold night set the stage for a bit of a chill in the morning. This comes as temps hung strong in the 30s over the weekend as the 2022 season begins.

However, the afternoons continue to promise some warmer temperatures. And, with that, Minnesota officials are touching base with the state’s pheasant hunters as the season gets underway. Re-visiting guidelines as the season continues into the next few weeks.

Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources Gives A Guideline Overview As The 2022 Pheasant Hunting Season Gets Underway

As the season got underway this weekend Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined pheasant hunters from areas throughout the state during the annual Pheasant Hunting Opener. Area pheasant hunters know well that this long-awaited event tops off a variety of exciting community events. Many of which started late last week. All in preparation for the 2022 pheasant season.

According to reports, the state’s DNR (Department Of Natural Resources) officials are reminding the hunters to be aware of a variety of guidelines. Taking care to follow important safety and regulatory guidelines as the season begins.

According to the updates, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notes that hunters between the ages of 16 years and 64 must purchase a small game license and a pheasant stamp. This helps regulate the entire season as hunters hit the great outdoors. These guidelines also help officials track the number of pheasants harvested during the next few weeks.

Regular Pheasant Hunting Guidelines Are Required As Hunters Set Out For the 2022 Season

Additionally, pheasant hunters are told they must wear at least one “visible article of clothing above the waist.” These items, the experts note must be “blaze” orange or pink and could be present on the hunter as hats, jackets, or even vests.

The guidelines remind the participants that hunting is allowed from 9 a.m. until sunset. Pheasants that have been harvested in the field at this time must have one leg or a fully feathered wing attached. Furthermore, hunters may not shoot the bird with a rifle or a handgun other than by using a .22 caliber rimfire. These shotguns may not hold more than three shells at a time.

Anyone interested in finding out more about these guidelines or even more about the hunting seasons as they continue to hit for the 2022 season is encouraged to visit the Minnesota DNR’s website.