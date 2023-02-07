Minnesotans Try to Rescue Snow-Trapped Bear with Poptarts, DNR Comes to the Rescue: PHOTOS

After multiple attempts by the public, the Minnesota DNR was able to rescue the black bear from his icy prison. Luckily, no one was hurt by the sleepy bruin as Minnesotans left him everything from Poptarts to cat food and Swedish fish.

“A culvert alongside the road near Wannaska apparently looked like a comfy place to hunker down for the winter, so this bear cuddled up and went to sleep,” Minnesota Department of Natural Resources begins in their report. “Bears do occasionally hibernate above ground, so this isn’t unusual.”

This black bear’s hibernation didn’t go as planned, however. As MDNR cites, “melting snow can sometimes flood bears out of culverts, and that’s what happened here. The culvert started to flood and this bear got stuck in the deep snow and ice.”

But thanks to the “caring calls” of the local public, DNR wildlife officials were able to get the bruin out.

“Our bear biologist, Andrew Tri, examined the bear and pronounced him healthy but groggy,” MDNR continues. “Obviously, because he’d been woken up from his winter sleep!”

The American black bear is believe to be 6-years-old and around 375-400 pounds. “And yes, he’s a boy,” officials confirm. After his checkup, the boar was safely relocated to a state game sanctuary where he’ll (hopefully) continue hibernating.

Black bears are the only species in Minnesota today. They prefer forests and swamps in the state, and will enter a more proper hibernation than their southern kin due to the state’s harsh winters. Regardless, the kind-hearted yet foolish actions by locals remain incredibly dangerous.

‘Well-Meaning’ Minnesotans Tried to ‘Dig Out the Bear’ and Feed Him

Appropriately, the Minnesota DNR takes this opportunity to remind the public of proper bear safety. And they’re doing so because, as their report cites, several “well-meaning folks” tried to feed the bruin a smorgasbord of treats during his predicament.

“Just a reminder: If you happen upon a bear—either at your house or in the wild—please don’t bother it!” they add on Facebook. “In this case, some well-meaning folks tried to dig out the bear. They also served him up a smorgasbord of six pop tarts, a head of lettuce, a dead sucker minnow, some Fancy Feast cat food, bird seed, and a Swedish fish. That might work for the Very Hungry Caterpillar in Eric Carle’s book, but it’s no good for bears. Luckily, because bears don’t have the desire to eat in the winter, the bear didn’t bite.”

In short, if you find wildlife in distress: “Don’t try to move it or feed it! Doing so can result in a bad situation.”

Be BearWise!

Several residents continue to blast their DNR for a staff member suggesting that “nature should take its course” with the bear during initial rescue calls, however. And while this may seem heartless to some, “it’s typically better for animals (and humans) when we allow that to happen.”

Ultimately, DNR would decide to intervene. This was not a “typical case” in which the bruin would be able to exit the culvert when ready. “We made the decision to remove the bear and allow him to recuperate in an area where he wouldn’t be the center of human attention and could finish his hibernation in peace,” MDNR concludes.

