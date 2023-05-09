Missing 19-year-old hiker rescued in Glacier National Park

Wonderful news out of Montana’s Glacier National Park as 19-year-old hiker Matthew Read has been rescued and is in stable condition after becoming lost in dense wilderness for three days.

The young hiker set out to solo hike Glacier’s Huckleberry Lookout Trail on Friday, May 5. According to park reports, Matthew would encounter a snowfield covering the trail that day. As he attempted to travel it, he slipped into an unnamed drainage formation east of Huckleberry Mountain. There, he fell into chest-deep snow, losing his phone, water bottle, and shoes in the process.

After determining that he could not make it back up to the trail, Matthew worked his way down the drainage. He was last heard from that Friday afternoon, and his hike was thought to have begun around noon. Matthew would not be reported as overdue or missing to Glacier National Park rangers until Sunday, May 7, however.

Once rangers were alerted to the situation, a hasty search would follow throughout Sunday afternoon. A search party of about 30 individuals began with Park rangers, US Border Patrol, and Flathead County Sheriff’s office along with county search dogs. Matthew’s vehicle was promptly found at the trailhead of Huckleberry Trail during.

Two Bear Air flew Sunday night, but yielded no results. As soon as weather allowed on Monday, the air search resumed, and the 19-year-old was found alive.

“At approximately 11 PM on May 8, Two Bear Air located 19-year-old Matthew Read who was reported missing on Sunday, May 7 in Glacier National Park,” the park announced in their media release Tuesday.

During their air search, Two Bear Air picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain. Rescue personnel would lower a rescuer down to Read’s location and found him “somewhat responsive.”

From there, Read was extricated via a 175 ft hoist, flown out of the park and transferred to Evergreen Ambulance. According to the latest from the park, Matthew is in stable condition.

“Glacier National Park would like to thank Two Bear Air, US Border Patrol, Flathead County Sheriff’s office, North Valley and Flathead Search and Rescue for assisting in the search,” the park offers.

Huckleberry Lookout Trail would close during the search for Read. It has since reopened this morning.

Hiking Safety in Glacier National Park

“In the wilderness, little mistakes can quickly become big emergencies,” the park cites on their hiking page. For a safe Glacier hike, please follow the park’s advice: