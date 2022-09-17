missing-california-woman-found-dead-following-mudslides

A missing woman was found dead in California. Officials found her body after the mudslides that came from a rough downpour.

Doris Jagiello was 62 years old. Late on Monday September 12, thunderstorms triggered mudslides that carried rocks, trees, and more. It buried 3,000 residents in two remote communities.

Jagiello was under mud, rocks, and other debris, according to authorities. Their statement reads: “Jagiello was first unaccounted for following the significant rainstorm on Monday, September 12, 2022. The powerful storm resulted in debris flows rushing down the natural drainages and creek beds in Forest Falls. As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello’s property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path. “

Additionally, officials found one of her dogs alive. However, the other two still remain missing.

“On September 21, 2022, from 10am to 7pm, the County will host a Local Assistance Center at the Yucaipa Community Center to provide resources for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest Falls impacted by the severe flooding,” the statement concludes.

The mudslide affected many people. Some people even evacuated their homes, fleeing to somewhere safer to avoid damage.

A man took to Twitter to share his experience with the dangerous conditions. He tweeted: “This was filmed on September 12 at 3:00 PM in Oak Glen California. I filmed it myself. And I give permission for anybody else to use it. I apologize for the shaking this at the end I was pretty scared.”

He then added: “This is a flash flood from the recent rains that was caused by the El Dorado fire two years ago.”

Heavy Rainfall in California Causes Dangerous Mudslide

Another person shared more about the dangerous conditions. They wrote: “It’s been a tough day for Oak Glen and Forest Falls. These pictures will give you an idea of the severity of the mudslides in both areas. The first picture shows several feet of mud in the parking lot of the Oak Glen Steakhouse.”

The photos and videos of the conditions were shocking. There was even a wildfire in the state, causing evacuations to stay in place.

Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department, shared information with the Washington Post about how they were handling the situation.

“We have boulders that moved through that weigh multiple tons,” Sherwin said. “It could take days just to find all the cars that are missing because they are completely covered by mud.”

The residents of the state are still recovering from the intense conditions. Thankfully, some people did evacuate, and are safer because of it. Many have sent kind words to those affected by the mudslide.