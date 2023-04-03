Missing Florida Toddler Found Dead in Alligator’s Mouth

The hunt for a missing Florida toddler came to a heartbreaking end Friday when authorities discovered the 2-year-old boy’s body in the mouth of an alligator in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, the young boy, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing after his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment Thursday with multiple stab wounds. The father, Thomas Mosley, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the child and his mother.

Chief Holloway reported that officers were investigating the area of Dell Holmes Park when they made the grisly discovery. Officers spotted an alligator in nearby Lake Maggiore with “an object in its mouth.”

Suspecting the worst, Florida officers fired a single round at the alligator, killing it and forcing it to drop the object. As they approached, their suspicions were confirmed. Inside the reptile’s mouth was the body of 2-year-old Taylen.

Police immediately retrieved the body from the lake. They reported, however, that it remains unclear how the boy died or if he was already dead when he ended up in the water. “We are sorry that it had to end this way,” Chief Holloway said. “We didn’t want to find him this way. But at least we can bring some closure to that family now.”

Following the horrific discovery of Pashun Jeffery, Thomas Mosley instantly became a person of interest. Suspicions heightened further when he checked himself into a local hospital with “cuts to hands into his arms.”

It remains unclear whether police suspect Mosley sustained the injuries from Jeffery in self-defense. Holloway did say, however, that “nothing in [the] investigation leads us to believe that he is a victim.”

Mosley checked into the hospital without his son, sparking an Amber Alert followed by a major volunteer search for 2-year-old Taylen. Officers deployed dive teams in local retention ponds before moving the search 14 miles north of Taylen and Jeffery’s home. It was here that Florida officials ultimately found the boy’s body in the alligator’s mouth.

On Friday, family of Taylen and Jefferys spoke out about the heartbreaking loss. “He’s always calling his mom on his cell phone,” Lakita Denson told WFLA. “He miss his mom, they calling each other all the time. She really loved Taylen.”

“We just want to say that Taylen is a beautiful little boy,” added Theo Brickhouse-Sails. “He’s really loving and caring.”

Opportunistic feeders, Florida alligators will eat just about anything easily accessible. The bulk of their diet is made up of fish, snakes, turtles, small mammals, and birds. They will, however, eat carrion (decaying flesh of dead animals, including human flesh) when presented with the easy meal.