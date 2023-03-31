Missing Florida Woman Found Safe By Python Hunters In Everglades

A 75-year-old Florida woman was reported missing last week after her husband was unable to locate her or get in contact with her. Darlene Peck suffers from dementia which made the situation even more concerning. Her vehicle had last been seen in the Coral Gables area. The woman was eventually found deep in the Everglades National Park by a group of python hunters.



There are very few details about the circumstances that led to Peck’s discovery by the South Florida python hunters, but a report from the local police department said she was in good health when they found her. The story has a happy ending as she has since been reunited with her family.

Another Woman Found Living in Utah National Forest

Perhaps Darlene Peck was just looking for some solitude and isolation like the missing woman found living in a Utah forest back in 2021.

A missing person from Utah was found after months of searching, but it turns out she never wanted to be found in the first place. Rather than being lost out in the forest, the 47-year-old woman was choosing to live in the wild.

She had been pronounced missing for five months. The woman had gone in the Diamond Fork portion of Utah’s Spanish Fork Canyon. A drone was sent into the area in the hopes of finding the camper or any sign of life.

The drone crashed, but luckily it landed in the perfect spot. The pilot of the drone and a member of the sheriff’s office went to go collect the drone. This is when they found what appeared to be an abandoned tent in the middle of nowhere. As it turns out, the tent was not at all abandoned. Rather, the missing woman emerged from the tent, shocking authorities.

According to The Washington Post, authorities described the woman as having “lost a significant amount of weight and was weak.” They also said she was “resourceful.” As it turns out, she had been living off only the grass and moss, as well as water from a nearby river, as sustenance.

Woman Chose To Go Missing For Solitude And Isolation

“We now believe she knowingly chose to remain in the area over the months since November 2020,” a sheriff’s office release said. In fact, the woman even told authorities that she just “wanted solitude and isolation.”

Authorities and the media were shocked to learn that the woman was still alive out in the wilderness. Given the length in which she was a missing person and the location she was missing, most people had assumed she has passed away.

The woman was removed from her campground and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. Her family has not been able to be contacted. However, coworkers have suggested in the past that she may struggle with mental health-related issues.