Missing Hiker Found Dead Following 250-Foot Fall in Las Vegas Conservation Area

A young hiker missing since January 24 was found dead in Red Rock Canyon, a popular hiking area in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 pm on the 24th, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An airman at Nellis Air Force Base, Saunders was hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area when he went missing.

On January 26, Las Vegas police began the second day of their rescue operation for the missing hiker. The search stretched for nine hours by land and air and eventually resulted in the discovery of Saunders’ body. Sadly, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed the 22-year-old was found deceased.

On Friday, Saunders’ cause of death was ruled accidental from blunt force injuries. His family, as well as a camper in the area, reported that the hiking area featured several steep drop-offs. They believe the hiker was on his way down when he slipped and fell 250 feet to his death. He called 911 for help at some point before the fatal fall.

Following the news of the hiker’s death, the Nellis Air Force Base released a statement expressing their grief. “We are saddened to confirm the death of Senior Airman Luke Saunders, whose remains were located following an exhaustive search near Red Rock Canyon, Nevada, Jan. 26,” base spokesperson Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry wrote.

“Airman Saunders was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 66th Rescue Generation Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Airman Saunders’ family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Nellis Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide every comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

Hiker Injuries and Deaths Aren’t Uncommon in Las Vegas’ Red Rock Canyon

Sadly, accidents such as the one that befell Luke Saunders isn’t at all uncommon. In the summer of 2022, 16-year-old hiker Quinn Fike set out for a solo hike in the Las Vegas area and never returned.

An avid outdoorsman, Fike “wanted to spend every day outside,” her mother said, via the Sacramento Bee. Such excursions weren’t at all out of the ordinary for the high schooler. This time, however, when her mother called to check in, the teen didn’t sound like herself. Instead, she was “tired and in distress” after hiking to the top of a mountain near Lake Mead.

Fike told her mother she was going to “hurry down,” to her car, but never came home. Search and rescue crews later found the girl’s body, reporting that she died after falling and suffering a head injury.

“Getting to that summit, even on well-established trails, requires some type of climbing and spotters,” her mother said. “And she did it by herself.”

Following the horrific incident, Quinn’s mother urged other hikers to exercise caution and never hike alone so they avoid suffering the same tragedy at the Fike family.