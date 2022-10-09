Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years

Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share.

Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.

For a while, Adams continued to search for his beloved horse, scouring the West Desert every weekend for three years. According to KomoNews, he even called the Bureau of Land Management and invested in some hefty equipment to aid in the search for his best friend. Eventually, though, Adams had to give up the search and simply hope that Mongo would be okay on his own.

To help fill the Mongo-sized hole in his life, the Utah native even bought another horse to care for. But the memory of his favorite horse’s “goofy head” remained tattooed on his heart. He even kept Mongo’s specialized halter to keep his memory alive.

Little did he know that the goofy-headed horse would waltz right back into his family’s life just as casually as he left.

Utah Resident Says His Horse ‘Acts the Same’ After Years Missing

Turns out, the call to the Bureau of Land Management paid off. Towards the end of September, while rounding up some wild mustangs on military property, officials noticed that one horse wasn’t quite like the others. In fact, he was downright tame compared to the rest of the group.

Lo and behold, the horse that so easily fell into step was none other than the rascal Mongo. He matched the description and the brand that Adams had reported eight years ago.

When officials called the elated owner, Adams reported that “never in my life” would he have expected to see Mongo again.

Even more amazingly, Mongo hadn’t lost his training. He still willingly put on a saddle and seemed happy to be back with his family.

“I mean, it’s crazy. Even after being wild for eight years, he still acts like the same horse. He acts like nothing ever happened,” Adams said.

Now 18 years old and a few hundred pounds underweight, Mongo is definitely in need of some TLC, but for now, he can serve an even more important purpose – helping Adams recuperate from a car accident that left him permanently disabled. With Mongo by his side, Adams hopes to prove his doctors wrong and be ready to work again.