Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Dead ‘Floating Near the Shore’ at Lake Whittemore

The body of a 51-year-old woman from Spencer, Massachusetts was found floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park on Saturday, August 6. The woman was reported missing around the park area earlier that day. The lifeguard later saw something strange in the water and kayaked to it, coming upon the woman’s deceased body near the shore.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Lake Whittemore had been previously closed. Since Wednesday, there were high levels of E. coli in the water. It reopened on Saturday but quickly closed around noon when the woman’s body was found. Police detectives with the Worcester District Attorney’s office are currently leading the investigation into the woman’s death. Her identity has not been released.

Lifeguard Finds Missing Woman in Lake Whittemore, While Forest Rangers Find Tennessee Student Dead in Mountains

One day before, in North Carolina, the body of a student was found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Knoxville, TN native Bryce Evans was a former Eagle Scout, member of the National Guard, and University of Tennessee student. His body was found on a trail near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5.

Evans was reported missing on August 1, after family and friends hadn’t heard from him since July 31. The Knoxville Police Department confirmed that Evans had told his sister he was “going to work out at the TRECS Gym at UTK and he may drive to Charlotte afterward.” There, he held an internship position at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Though, KPD found that his gym card was not used and he never showed up for his internship.

KPD found Evans’ car at the Balsam Mountain Trailhead after his phone showed his last location near Cherokee, NC. Officials conducted the search on Thursday when they found the car, and then Evans’ body was found on Friday.

“Within a few hours, emergency responders found Evans about 20 yards off trail, approximately one and a half miles from the Balsam Mountain Trailhead parking area, at approximately 11:15 a.m.,” said KPD in a statement. There are no further details regarding Bryce Evans’ death.

National Park Services Discover Fourth Set of Human Remains in Lake Mead

Over the weekend, the National Park Services announced that they had discovered yet another set of human remains in the drought-ridden Lake Mead. The waters of Lake Mead are at their lowest in 80 years. As a result, strange things have surfaced in the receding reservoir. Since May, four sets of human remains have been found.

The NPS shared that a resident came across the body at Swim Beach in Nevada. The Clark County Coroner is evaluating the body in order to possibly discover the identity and cause of death. The other sets of remains have solved mysteries for families all over the Lake Mead area, and hopefully this new discovery does as well.