Missing Tahoe Skier Found After Risky Late Night Search and Rescue Mission

A skier was found after going missing on Friday night near Lake Tahoe after a risky late night search and rescue mission. Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team posted about the incident on their Facebook page.

The team reported that they received a call about a missing skier on Friday night around 9:30 p.m. His friends reported that they had no idea where he might be, and they also said he was missing his cell phone and backpack.

They departed from Alpine Meadows and got lifted to the top of the mountain, hoping to find ski tracks. They report that shortly after breaking into groups, one group reported finding tracks. Then, around thirty minutes into their search, they heard responses to their calls. However, they realized the skier was “very far away.”

They worked their way down and found the skier hiking uphill, trying to retrace his steps. The Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team lauded the skier’s move on Facebook. They wrote: “Finally, a lost skier who is trying to go the right way!”

They also included a caveat to that note, saying that knowing “your local terrain” is the best way to know how to get out of a sticky situation.

Skier Hikes Uphill to Retrace Steps, Praised by Search and Rescue Team

For example, they claim that dropping below a crest at a few locations can land you in an infamously inescapable zone. They said that in this specific instance, “following your own tracks back up was the correct decision.”

The group wrote that they spent a few hours with the missing skier “snowshoeing back up to the ridge near Grouse Rock.” They then had a “lovely” ski trip down the mountain, claiming to be all smiles on the way down.

Thankfully for all parties involved, the situation was resolved. Facebook users commented on the viral post to share their thoughts and to give thanks for the rescue team’s swift actions.

“Thank you Tahoe Nordic SAR for your hard work and dedication!” one person said.

Another person chimed in, speaking highly of the rescue team. “I am having trouble finding words that state how great this team and organizations truly is,” they wrote. “It was a long day and night and these men and women rocked. I truly feel lucky to be writing this. Everyone [knew] the severity of the on coming storm and they did not miss a beat. Great job to the many people involved.”

Others commended the lost skier for working their way back uphill. “That is a rare individual to go uphill. What a great outcome.”

According to their Facebook page, the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team is a volunteer organization dedicated to “Conducting fast, safe rescues and educating the public on winter safety.”

The organization was founded in 1976. They were founded after a young skier died while lost in the Northstar-At-Tahoe ski area during a brutal winter storm.