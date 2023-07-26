Missing Yosemite hiker found after harrowing search

The 22-year-old was missing in Yosemite National Park for 48 hours before being found in “with just a few scrapes and is in good condition.”

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, Yailine “Jaylene” Maldonado went for a day hike from Ostrander Lake to summit Horse Ridge. She had set up camp, but never returned, and was reported missing to Yosemite officials.

The national park issued a missing persons alert in kind. Yailine was wearing black shorts, a red bandana, and a green short sleeve or black long sleeve shirt at the time. She had the top compartment of a red Osprey backpack with her.

Yailine, who goes by “Jaylene,” was last seen headed west crosscountry from the Ostrander Lake Ski Hut area around 10 AM on the 22nd.

Then, on Monday, July 24 at 12 noon, Yailine was found within the search area Yosemite had set. Thankfully, the 22-year-old was found “with just a few scrapes and is in good condition.”

Now she is reuniting with her family, Yosemite National Park reports in their media release.

With quite a few deaths occurring in national parks recently, it’s wonderful to have success stories come through. Outsider wishes Yailine all the best moving forward.

INITIAL MISSING PERSON REPORT: Yailine “Jaylene” Maldonado

Please email us or leave a message with Yosemite National Park Search and Rescue at 209/238-7046:

-If you may have seen Yailine

-If you were hiking in the area of Ostrander Lake, Hart Lake, Buena Vista Lake, or were hiking on any of the nearby trails or cross country in the area.

Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not.

Yailine is 22 years old, 5 ft 6 in tall, and has thin black hair.

Hiking Safety in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite boasts over 800 miles of trails. Park rangers and search and rescue personnel respond to around 250 emergency incidents every year.

“Not surprisingly,” the park says, the majority of Yosemite’s Search and Rescue (YOSAR) missions assist hikers or search for a lost people in the wilderness.

Here are some quick tips to help you be safe while hiking in Yosemite:

Carry a headlamp on every hike, even short day hikes

Carry and drink plenty of water (a minimum of 1 quart every 2 hours)

Sturdy footwear with good traction might save an ankle

Minor/moderate health or medical issues can flare by hiking up the steep Valley trails. Know your limits and pay attention to how you’re feeling

Stay on the established trail

When hiking in a group, each member of the group should carry some water and food in case the party becomes separated, and the group should make a plan for where to meet up (at the vehicle, at the trailhead, etc.) if the members become separated.

Please HIKE SAFE in Yosemite National Park:

Have a plan

Inform someone of where you’re going and

when you plan to return

Keep a flashlight and whistle with you

Eat well, stay hydrated: carry plenty of water

Stay on the trail

Ask for HELP!

Familiarize yourself with the area, use a map

Expect changes in the weather