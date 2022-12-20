mississippi-hunter-harvests-famous-buck-that-travels-18-miles-each-year

Over the past two years, researchers in Mississippi have been fascinated by the movements and habits of a research deer they named Buck 140. Now a hunter has shot the massive buck. The animal will still be used to aid scientists with research related to Chronic Wasting Disease though.

Before being shot last weekend, Buck 140 had become relatively well-known within deer hunting and wildlife research circles. As part of a research study through Mississippi State University, the deer’s annual migration pattern was tracked with remarkable accuracy. The deer would spend its winters in Mississippi while its summer range was in Louisiana. That means the buck traversed the mighty Mississippi River at least twice a year on its 18-mile round-trip treks. The migration is quite minor compared to a mule deer doe in Wyoming though. That deer has reportedly migrated further than any other deer on record. That migration was logged at more than 250 miles, one way.

Trevor Martin Harvests Huge Racked Research Buck

The rut must have been on down in Mississippi. Buck 140 met its demise while chasing a doe, as so many big bucks do. Trevor Martin was hunting in the Ten Point Unit of Mississippi’s Phil Bryant Wildlife Management Area. When he spotted a tall-tined 8-pointer, his excitement built. He had a clear shot at the antler heavy deer from about 200 yards away and pulled the trigger. It wasn’t until he walked up to the deer that he noticed the deer’s double yellow ear tags. The tags were stamped with #140.

Like many hunters, Martin had read about the adventures of Buck 140 before. He quickly realized the deer he shot was going to be bigger news than usual. “Me and my buddy were actually reading the story in the Clarion Ledger prior to coming up here. We’ve been following the stories about him swimming the Mississippi River a mile,” Martin said in an interview with a local newspaper. “I was so shocked. I didn’t even know he had tags when I shot him.”

The deer was only identifiable by its ear tags. The GPS tracking collar the deer had previously been adorned with fell off weeks ago. Another hunter previously found it at the same Wildlife Management Area where the buck was shot.

Trevor Martin shared the story of his incredible hunt on Facebook, and the story was later picked up by Outdoor Life as well.

Understanding Whitetail Buck Migration Patterns

Though the tracking study involving Buck 140 ended when the GPS collar fell off, researchers with the Mississippi State Deer Lab still hope to learn a lot from the deer. Testing is currently underway to determine if the buck had Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). See the deer crossed the river and wintered in a known CWD management zone, a positive test would indicate that the disease can be spread over long distances by deer on the move.

Researchers with Mississippi State University who had been monitoring the buck’s movements with a GPS collar shared their thoughts. They said that seasonal flooding in the South Delta region of the state is what likely drove the deer to migrate such a great distance. Though whitetails often migrate variable distances between summer and winter ranges, Buck 140 was considered to be an exceptional trailblazer for the species.