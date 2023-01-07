Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics

A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely.

The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In The St. Louis Area

A picture taken by a media specialist at the Missouri Department of Conservation shows the frozen river near St. Charles County, reports note. This wild pic was taken during the recent winter storm, Storm Elliot which raged across the country around the holiday season.

“The extreme cold spell in the St. Louis area lasted about 5 days, from December 22 to 26,” notes Dan Zarlenga who snapped the unbelievable pic. The Missouri Department of Conservation also shared the snapshot in a recent Facebook post.

“This sunset photo of the Mississippi River as seen from east St. Charles County was captured during the recent deep cold spell,” notes the caption posted alongside the pic on the popular social media site.

“At one point, several days of sub-zero temperatures had frozen the mighty river into one solid mass of ice floes!” the caption continues.

Ice Floes Are Not Uncommon On The River In The Winter, But Something This Solid Is Far From Typical

According to conservation experts, it’s not unusual to catch sight of some ice floes on parts of the massive river during the winter months. However, seeing them become this big – and solid – is unusual. Especially in the St. Louis area.

“I feel that while seeing a large number of ice floes is not too uncommon when temperatures drop in winter, I believe a large continuous mass as far as the eye can see is unusual,” Dan Zarlenga relates.

The Mississippi River runs through ten US states. Among these states are Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

The mighty Mississippi is the second largest river flowing through the US and it proved drinking water for tens of millions of people. However, the water levels on this important waterway have continued to decline recently. And, conservationists say, this trend may have something to do with the recent unusual freeze.

According to Sarah Peper, who serves as a Missouri Department of Conservation Fisheries management biologist, freezes like this one often occurs in the shallower areas of the river.

“[This] happens most winters for at least a little while,” Peper explains.

“Especially behind the dams,” she adds. “With the water levels so low, it is even more likely.”