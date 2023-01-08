Mississippi Teen Bags Trophy Buck While Studying for Exams

A Mississippi teen has become a local legend after he managed to take down a massive trophy buck while studying for his mid-term exams.

Gabe Nutt, 16, and his fellow hunters had been watching this particular buck on camera for three years. As the Mortan resident explained to the Clarion Ledger, no one had ever “seen anything that big around here.” But no matter how hard people tried, they could never track it down with a rifle.

Just before exams kicked in, however, Nutt spotted it near his family’s hunting tower.

“We have a shooting house looking down a power line and a lane to the right,” he explained. “I actually saw him two weeks before, but he was too far and I couldn’t get a shot on him. They were logging on some other land and kind of pushed him my way.”

On December 15, Nutt was nearing the end of exam week and decided to go for an afternoon hunt after that day’s tests. Before heading out, he snapped a picture of his remaining study guides so he could look them over while he sat in the tower.

As he looked over his guide, Nutt said he would periodically get up and scan for deer. As dusk began to set in, he still hadn’t noticed anything. But just before he was about to call it a day, he spotted the trophy buck.

“I was just looking up,” he shared. “I saw him and actually thought it was a different buck, but I got the scope on him and I could tell it was him. He was about 250 yards on the lane to the right.”

The Trophy Buck Was Much Bigger Than Everyone Thought

The teen realized it was now or never. So he carefully and quickly set up his shot with his 7mm Remington Magnum and squeezed the trigger.

“I shot him, and he kind of jumped and ran into the cutover. So, I thought I hit him,” he shared.

Nutt climbed out of the tower and went looking for signs of the animal. Initially, he didn’t see any blood to indicate that he had actually hit the deer. But then he heard sounds in a nearby brush and saw blood. So he left for a couple of hours.

“We went back; me, my dad, my aunt, and the landowner,” he continued. “We found blood and trailed him. He didn’t run but 50 yards.”

When Nutt finally came upon the trophy buck, he was shocked. It was much larger than it looked on camera.

“I was excited,” he added, “because almost everybody around us had pictures of him and was hunting him.”

The deer had 25-inch main beams and an 18-inch inside spread. Its bases were 5 inches and its second-generation antlers were 13 inches. The gross score was 156.

“Last year I killed a velvet one on the last day of the season,” shared Nutt. “I thought I’d never kill a better one around here.”