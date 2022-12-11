missouri-deer-hunting-permits-generate-mind-blowing-amount-of-money

Deer hunting permits in Missouri are generating a wild amount of funding with nearly 200,000 deer harvested during the recent firearms season. According to reports, the Missouri Conservation Department has amassed a nearly unprecedented revenue from selling hunting permits for the season. And, the officials note, firearm hunting season doesn’t end for another month. So these massive amounts could go even higher over the next few weeks.

Missouri Deer Hunting Permits Bring In Over $13 Million In Revenue

The 2022 hunting season doesn’t technically end until January 15. However, the Missouri Conservation Department is already reporting a massive revenue windfall as a result of the already-purchased deer hunting permits. So far, the state has amassed $13.3 million from the 810,000 hunting permits sold.

With the sale of permits still running through January 15, 2023, the data is still incomplete for 2022. Archery season continues through January 15 2023 and the antlerless deer firearms season runs into this month, officials note.

The Missouri Department of Conservation data reflects that 288,799 Missouri resident deer hunters sought hunting permits at $17 apiece through the end of November. These sales brought in profits of $4.9 million. At the same time, 22,020 non-resident deer hunting permits were sold at $265 apiece. These sales brought in $5.8 million in revenue. The rest of the impressive $13 million total comes from other types of license sales connected to deer hunting.

The 2021 numbers from the Missouri Department of Conservation note that 815,135 deer permits were issued in 2021. These sales collected $13,455,180 in revenue. The officials report that 277,490 deer were harvested by area hunters as of Nov. 30. And, 197,724 area deer were harvested during the firearms season from November 12 through the 22.

Cooler Temps Lead To A Good Harvest

According to Missouri conservation officials, one of the key elements in these impressive numbers is the cold temps moving across the country this time of year. These chilly temps traditionally bring a large harvest. The largest harvest in recent years, however, took place nearly five years ago when 200,738 deer were harvested in 2018 during the firearms deer hunting season in November.

“It would have been hard to ask for much better weather during the November portion,” notes Missouri Department of Conservation official Jason Isabelle. According to the officials, this year’s weather was ideal.

“To have sustained temperatures that were well below average for nearly the entire season portion was quite remarkable,” he explains.