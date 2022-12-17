Missouri Hunter Takes Down ‘Absolute Unit’ of a Raccoon, Breaks State Record

This girthy raccoon recently shot by a hunter in Missouri is an absolute wagon. The absolute unit is big enough to officially break the state record. The raccoon weighed in at a whopping 35 pounds. According to The State, officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation simply summed up the record-breaking raccoon by saying “that’s a monster.”

Two brothers, Couper and Hunter Simmons were hunting together when Couper shot the alpha varmint. The raccoon was so big that the bros thought they might have something special. They reached out to a conservation agent in their county to get the critter weighed on an official scale. The raccoon ultimately weighed in at 35 pounds, which is 6.5 pounds bigger than the previous state record. That raccoon weighed 28 pounds and was taken by Dennis Nelson back in December 2015.

The new record will officially be recognized once the current hunting and trapping season is up at the end of February. That is unless someone else in the state checks in a coon bigger than 35 pounds.



The Missouri Department of Conservation shared the news on Facebook, with a caption that reads:

“RECORD RACCOON: Couper Simmons (right) harvested this 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons (left) in Worth County. They contacted Conservation Agent Brandon Lyddon, who weighed the raccoon at a certified scale. The current MDC state record raccoon is 28 pounds, 8 ounces. New records are determined at the end of the hunting and trapping seasons, which end at the end of February. Congratulations!”

Raccoons Keep Showing Up In The News

