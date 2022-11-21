missouri-wildlife-officials-rescue-bald-eagle-found-with-broken-wing

Officials in Missouri recently rescued an injured bald eagle, saving the bird and allowing it to recover before being released back into the wild.

Last week, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the eagle. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the animal was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.

The department reports that the eagle was then taken to the World Bird Sanctuary for rehabilitation. The World Bird Sanctuary is located in Valley Park, Missouri, near St. Louis.

The reporting party mentioned that they believed the eagle was hit by a car, according to officials. Caregivers at the World Bird Sanctuary reported the tip of the bird’s wing was fractured.

The bald eagle will stay at the sanctuary until it makes a full recovery. Then, it will be released back into its home: the wilderness of central Missouri.

You can see a picture of Agent Rabenau holding the massive bald eagle below.

Plenty of commenters reacted to the picture of the massive bird and its beautiful recovery story.

“It is a wonderful experience to see them fly. It is as exciting as watching the B2 flyovers,” one commenter wrote. They added: “We live in a beautiful state.”

One user commented about their trip to the bird sanctuary, where they encountered similar birds with damaged wings.

“We were there over the weekend they had three bald eagles at that time,” they wrote. “The other two were hit by cars and have damaged wings. They are so amazing to watch. Could have stayed and watched them all day. What an amazing place. So many amazing birds.”

Bald Eagle Habitats Across America

Bald eagles normally require older and mature pockets of coniferous or hardwood trees. In these trees, they’ll nest, roost, and perch, peering for food.

When scouting trees, tree species aren’t as important to the eagles as the tree’s height, location, and even composition. An abundance of mostly large trees surrounding a body of water is the ideal habitat for a bald eagle. The chosen trees should have good visibility and must be over 66 ft tall. They prefer an open structure and close proximity to prey.

However, some bald eagles live in swampier areas in the country. If located in standing water, the nest can be located fairly low, around 20 ft above the ground.

On more typical nesting grounds, there’s a wide range for these nests. They can be as short as 52 feet off the ground all the way up to 125 feet off the ground.

For instance, a bald eagle living in the Chesapeake Bay region finds a nesting tree averaging 92 ft in height. On the other hand, bald eagles in Florida find nesting trees at 75 ft high.

Trees used for nesting in the Greater Yellowstone area average about 89 ft high.

Trees used for nesting should have canopy cover of no more than 60%. Also, they can’t have less than 20%. They need to be close to water. Most bald eagle nests are located near water.