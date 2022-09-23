Missouri Woman Drains Pond to Locate Remains of Her Son Who Was Killed in 2015

A mother will finally give her son a proper burial seven years after he was murdered and left at the bottom of a Missouri pond.

In the summer of 2015, 32-year-old Edward Goodwin was killed by two former friends, Ricky Hurt and Eldred Smith, due to an alleged drug deal gone wrong. The killers tied cinder blocks to his body and threw him into an unnamed pond in Butler County. Hurt and Smith are both serving time for murder after.

During an investigation in November 2017, the Bulter County Sheriff’s department drained a section of the pond. And officers found partial remains that they identified as Goodwin’s. By recovering femurs and a pelvis, police were able to charge Hurt and Smith for the crime.

Edward Goodwin’s mother, Connie, 57, said the sheriff’s department claimed they would recover the rest of Edward’s remains at a later date. But after years of waiting, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Connie said that the department repeatedly gave her excuses as to why it couldn’t finish the job. Either new cases or bad weather kept officers and technicians too busy. Last fall, it finally made an attempt but failed.

The department returned to the Missouri pond with the intention of draining the water until they could uncover Edward’s remains, but it couldn’t remove enough of the water. So Connie was left waiting once again.

Over the weekend of Sept. 17, Connie and Edward’s son, Gage, realized that to get closure, they’d have to resume the recovery themselves. So, they rented a sump pump and began draining the pond.

Using a Rented Sump Pump the Family Was Able to Uncover the Remains in Missouri Pond

It only took two hours for Connie and Gage to accomplish what the sheriff’s department had failed to do over the course of seven years. And when they saw what looked to be bones laying in the mud, they called the local coroner.

Gage, now 22, ran into the mud before the coroner arrived.

“The next thing you know, my grandson, he’s tall and slender-built, took off in a running stance through that mud,” Connie told the New York Post. “It was up to his knees.”

When Butler County Coroner Jim Akers arrived, he and Gage worked carefully to remove the remains from the swampy pond floor and put them in a kayak to carry them to shore.

Finding Edward’s body was bittersweet but it gave his family the closure they had been desperately needing for years.

“It was a sad day,” Connie added. “It was a joyful day, too, because we could bring our son home.”