MMA fighter wrangles 10-foot alligator outside Florida elementary school

In today’s edition of “Only in Florida,” an MMA fighter wrestled a 10-foot alligator found outside a Jacksonville elementary school, the entire encounter captured on film. It sounds like something out of a comic book, and yet it really happened.

Florida resident Mike Dragich is a man of many trades. Along with being a former Marine and current MMA fighter, he’s also a licensed alligator trapper for the state.

The Florida trapper’s most recent crocodilian conflict saw him taking on a large and irritated alligator in an elementary school parking lot while a crowd of nearly 200 people gathered to watch the scene unfold.

As Jacksonville police arrive to assist, Dragich engages in an intense wrestling match. After pulling the alligator by the tail, he eventually secured the reptile with a catch pole. The gator was far from finished with the fight, however, performing several death rolls in an effort to escape.

Despite the alligator’s best efforts, the Florida fighter emerged victorious in the end. With the help of officers on the scene, he successfully subdued the raging reptile.

“We get there. I walked through the gate. And boom. There it was just ready to go right there in the parking lot, and we just had to get the job done,” Dragich told Fox 35 in Orlando.

“I said it before, I felt like Batman, for real, you know, I show up. I walk out. There are a lot of comments saying I look like Stone Cold walking up to this alligator.”

Florida alligator harvested for meat

After apprehending an alligator, wildlife officials have two options. They can relocate the animal, either to a sanctuary or a nearby body of water, or they can humanely euthanize it.

The former option is typically reserved for smaller gators who display no harmful behavior. Unfortunately, however, the latter option is necessary more often than not.

In the state of Florida, an alligator receives the label of “nuisance” animal if it’s at least 4 feet in length and poses a threat to people, pets, or property. As this gator was a whopping 10 feet long and attempted to make itself at home outside an elementary school, it checked both of these boxes.

Nuisance alligators cannot be relocated, as they often attempt to return to their capture site. To prevent this, officials would have to release them in a remote location far from populated areas.

This creates more problems than it solves, though, as alligators are highly territorial. Introducing a new alligator into an established population would likely result in the death of either the introduced gator or the one already living there.

Now, alligators are a protected species. As such, it’s illegal to harm, harass, or kill them unless humanely done by a licensed trapper.

That said, as Florida has a thriving alligator population of around 1.3 million individuals, removing nuisance gators doesn’t have a significant impact on the species.

With permission from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dragich harvested the 10-foot alligator he wrangled at the elementary school. The trapper plans to donate the meat to the local community.