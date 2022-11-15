Mom Saves Toddler From Deadly Eastern Brown Snake Preparing To Strike

A mother in Melbourne, Australia found a venomous Eastern brown snake slithering toward her toddler daughter while relaxing in the warm weather in her backyard.

Daniella Vizzini bolted into action when she saw the snake in her Lalor backyard, circling the swimming pool.

Footage from her home security system shows Vizzini talking on the phone before jumping to her feet. She brings the toddler from the water swiftly when she saw the snake.

Ms. Vizzini says she was telling a friend to come over with her children to enjoy the pool. That’s when she suddenly saw something out of the corner of her eye.

“I’ve just screamed ‘Snake! Snake!’ and I’ve just grabbed her,” she said. Vizzini added that she then ran to her husband who was inside with their five-month-old child at the time.

“I saw it rise up out of the the ground because it was in like an ‘S’ shape. It was ready, it looked like it was ready to strike her. It was frightening. Terrifying.” The Eastern brown snake eventually slithered off into the grass.

Ms. Vizzini said she was in shock and called a snake catcher for help. However, by the time he got there, the snake had disappeared into a hole.

Snakes are now emerging from their hibernation in search of food and mates. Now, Australians report more sightings across the country in recent weeks. However, the mother thought it was unusual to see Eastern brown snakes in the Melbourne suburbs.

Wildlife Experts Speak About Eastern Brown Snakes in Australia

“We definitely have got an issue with the grass at the moment around the area,” she told Today, claiming that the local council “wasn’t doing enough about it.”

Eastern brown snakes mark the second-most venomous in Australia. Anyone bitten should seek immediate medical attention.

“This species has the unfortunate distinction of causing more deaths from snake bite than any other species of snake in Australia. Many bites have been a direct result of people trying to kill these snakes and could obviously have been avoided,” the Australian Museum says.

Alessandro Palci, a reptile researcher at Flinders University in Australia, weighed in on Eastern brown snakes and their habits.

“Eastern brown snakes are most active in the spring, their breeding season, since males are actively searching around for females,” he said. “In the wild they shelter under fallen logs, boulders, and in animal burrows, but in cities they can often be found hiding under any type of building material. So, workers at construction sites need to be especially careful.”

Brown snakes can adapt easily to a range of environments, including urban areas.

“[This] means that they cause more bites than any other snakes in Australia,” Louise Gentle, a wildlife conservationist at Nottingham Trent University, said.

Eastern brown snakes also won’t hesitate to strike if cornered. Most bites happen when people try to catch them and/or kill them, Palci said.