WATCH: Momma Manatee Spotted Swimming with Two Calves off Florida Coast

A manatee was recently spotted with her two babies, which some believed to be an “extremely rare” set of twins. Last month, the pair of baby manatees were seen swimming next to their mom, Estel. The wondrous occasion took place at Blue Springs State Park in Orange City, Florida.

“Since the calves appear to be the exact same size and both look in good (identical) body shape it is likely they are indeed twins, but since this is very rare, we are careful to make a determination early on,” wrote an official with the Save the Manatee Club on Jan. 3 in a Facebook post.

However, the Florida-based animal advocacy group was careful to call them twins. This was because manatee mothers are known to adopt other abandoned manatee calves after they’ve been separated from their mothers.

“It is hard to tell for sure since we obviously didn’t see them being born,” wrote the group, which believes Estel is a new mom.

Manatee spotted with alleged twins for the first time in over eight years at Florida park

According to Blue Spring State Park officials, the last pair of manatee twins was spotted in 2015.

“Manatee twins are rare, born 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida manatees,” according to a 2016 post on the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota website.

“In such cases, a mother may abandon one calf to care for only one at a time,” said the Save the Manatee Club in an email. “Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case here and the twins look very healthy.”

Since the news broke, online users have flocked to the post to leave heartwarming comments about the sea cow family. According to the officials with the group, her activity has been monitored since 2019.

They also suspect she weighs about 900 pounds, which is not as big as other manatees her age. However, they add she is still well on her way to leaving her mark at Blue Spring State Park.

In addition, the park is a popular winter destination for the creatures. In 2022 alone, more than 700 manatees made the journey to the site. The area lies along the St. Johns River, nearly 35 miles northeast of Orlando. According to experts, the animals typically flock to warm-water springs and power plants when water temperatures plummet in the winter.

They also average about 1,200 pounds and can be ten feet long. The species also plays a vital role in helping to maintain seagrass levels but has since come under threat, per reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.