Monkey eats her baby’s corpse after carrying, grooming it for days

After losing her baby a mere eight days after birth, a female monkey from a European zoo carried the corpse for several days before ultimately devouring him.

The unusual incident occurred back in August 2020, when a female drill named Kumasi gave birth to a son at the Dvůr Králové safari park in the Czech Republic. Sadly, eight days later, the baby died of unknown causes, despite showing no signs of ill health at birth.

Kumasi continued to carry him for two days, vehemently protecting him from zookeepers’ attempts to remove the body as she continued to groom and care for him.

As the end of the second day neared, the monkey finally accepted the baby was no longer alive. Rather than abandoning the body or allowing for its removal, however, she began to eat it.

According to wildlife researchers studying the drill troop, Kumasi had eaten most of the corpse before they were able to remove it. None of the other monkeys in the enclosure partook in the cannibalistic act.

In a new study published in the journal Primates on June 27, researchers described this gruesome behavior, stating that it marks the “first report of post-mortem carrying and cannibalism of an infant in a captive group of drills.”

Mother monkey was likely initially in denial about her baby’s death

The mother monkey carrying and grooming her deceased baby isn’t at all out of the ordinary. On the contrary, it’s a surprisingly common behavior, leading experts to believe primates experience deep grief at the loss of children, just like humans do. Some primate mothers grieve their young in this way for months on end, even as the body decays or mummifies.

Eating the corpse, however, is a far less common occurrence. While there are no stats surrounding the behavior, experts know it’s “very rare.” So rare, in fact, that only anecdotal evidence existed to support it before now.

Based on the mother’s actions in the hours and days leading up to the cannibalism, it appeared less as though she was grieving and more that she was in denial about the death of her baby. Kumasi tried to make eye contact with her baby repeatedly, gazing into his face in an effort to make him look back.

“Monkeys and apes often inspect the face of their dead babies like this, possibly to perceive the eye movements,” study co-author Elisabetta Palagi told Live Science. “When the mothers do not receive any feedback from the baby, it probably means that something is going wrong.”

When she couldn’t engage the baby, Kumasi became increasingly distressed, flinging the corpse around her enclosure. And when even these actions drew no reaction, she devoured her deceased baby.

Devouring her baby increased the drill’s chances of having another in the future

Despite the horrific nature of the act, researchers believe the mother monkey did it to improve her chances of having another child.

“If we consider the incredible reproductive energy investment of primate mothers, cannibalism can be considered an adaptive evolutionary trait that helps the mother to recover energy after gestation,” Palagi said.

By recovering her energy and nutrients, Kumasi could increase her chances of successful reproduction in the future. “The fact that the mother did not share the carcass with other group members supports the hypothesis of the nutritional benefit of cannibalism,” Palagi added.

Researchers do not believe the monkey’s captivity played a role in her cannibalistic act. Instead, they think she was driven by her infant’s young age. “The younger the baby, the less likely the mother-infant attachment has become sufficiently strong to prevent maternal cannibalism on the dead infant,” Palagi explained.