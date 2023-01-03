Monster 13-Foot Endangered Sawfish Caught in Florida

One of the rarest and most crazy-looking sea creatures on the planet was recently caught by a fisherman down in Florida. Even just seeing a sawfish is a potentially once-in-lifetime event, but actually catching one while fishing is so rare it’s almost unheard of. As their name suggests, a sawfish looks like a mashup between a chainsaw and a catfish.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, all 5 sub-species of sawfish around the world are critically endangered. They are also one of the least researched species on earth, although that has started to change over the last decade.

Sawfish use the staggered serrations along the rostrum that protrudes from their snout to sift through the sandy ocean floor to find crustaceans and small fish to eat. Because of their unusual feeding patterns, catching one on a rod and reel is something no angler ever actually expects or intentionally tries to do.

This lucky kid in Florida did it on his first try though.

Some of The Best Beginners Luck of All Time

The angler apparently had never even caught a fish of any kind before this. Imagine your first-ever catch being 13 feet long and one of the rarest fish in the sea. The sawfish was caught just before Christmas while the kid was on a guided excursion with Apex Anglers, a shark fishing outfit that operates in New Jersey and Florida. The sub-species in this video is a Largetooth Sawfish, which can grow up to 25 feet in length.

As you can see by their reactions in this TikTok video, neither the fisherman nor the guide quite expected what wound up being on the other end of the line as they reeled it in.

Though Catching a Sawfish is Rare, it’s Not Impossible

Catching a sawfish while out on a fishing trip is super rare, but it’s not impossible. It seems as if a handful of them are in hooked in the U.S. each year, almost exclusively in Florida.

Back in the summer of 2022, a woman caught a smalltooth sawfish while tarpon fishing. She battled the fish for more than an hour. After pulling it ashore, it was determined to be a 16-foot specimen that weighed between an estimated 800 – 1,000 pounds.

Another group of fishermen caught a sawfish a while back too. This one had a rope tangled up in its saw. The rope came from a crab trap, and the fishermen thought it might be inhibiting the sawfish’s ability to feed. They did their best to remove the rope. However, they were worried they were doing more harm than good to the fish. So, they got it back in the water as soon as they could.

Last summer, a fisherman from Maine was actually lucky enough to catch 2 sawfish on one fishing trip. A fisherman from Minnesota also pulled aboard a huge 13-foot sawfish.