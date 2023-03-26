Monstrous 1500-Pound Great White Shark Swims Near North Carolina Coast

Spring break is officially here for many Americans. That means beaches, including North Carolina’s Outer Banks, are currently full of college students getting drunk and going wild. However, according to A-Z Animals, those spring breakers aren’t the only ones basking in the coastal waters of North Carolina. On March 25th, tracking data showed a massive great white shark swimming along the coast of Hatteras Island. Its path shows the shark is headed along the coast of the Outer Banks. The shark is one of many tracked by OCEARCH.

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization that focuses on conserving the ocean’s apex predators. One of their major research projects entails tagging great white sharks off the Atlantic coast of America and Canada. The high-tech tags get affixed to the shark’s dorsal fin and contain a transmitter that sends a signal to researchers each time the shark’s fin breaks the top of the water. One of those transmitters is what recently shared the location of the great white shark off the coast of North Carolina.

More Info About This Particular Great White Shark

OCEARCH also assigns a name to each of the sharks they tag and record some information about it. The shark near Outer Banks right now is a roughly 1,500 male that measures nearly 13 feet long. It’s one of the largest sharks ever tracked by researchers. The shark is named Breton, in honor of Cape Breton in Nova Scotia where the shark was tagged.

The shark was tagged back on September 12th, 2020 and its movements have been monitored ever since. The great white has traversed more miles of open water than most sharks OCEARCH tags too, bouncing back and forth between Newfoundland and Florida. The shark has spent the months of February and March off the coast of the Outer Banks the last few years too. He showed up right on schedule again this year.

A Large Number Of Great Whites Spend Spring In The Carolinas

This shark isn’t the only great white that spends spring off the coast of North and South Carolina though. OCEARCH tracking data shows that it’s a popular hot spot for the species in the spring. Because of their seasonal presence in the area and the large number of juvenile sharks, scientists speculate the area is actually a shark nursery.

Despite so many sharks in the area, there has yet to be a shark attack in North or South Carolina so far this year. In fact, shark attacks off the coast of the Carolinas remain super infrequent compared to Florida. There have already been multiple shark attacks in Florida this year though. That further cements the state’s status as the shark bite capital of the world.