Montana Climber Dies After Attempting Famous Climbing Route in Banff National Park

A 42-year-old climber passed in an accident at Banff National Park’s famous Polar Circus route.

Park officials first received a report of an abandoned vehicle at the trailhead just before midnight on February 10. Officials launched a search the following day and made the grim discovery. They found the man’s body at the base of a cliff near the well-known climb.

The man has since been identified as climbing legend Zach Milligan. Before his death, he was well known in and around Yosemite for skiing down Yosemite’s Half Dome in 2021.

Before the rescue, officials flew a drone over the climbing route to see if anyone needed help or assistance. At the time, hazardous avalanche conditions plagued the area. Then, around 11 a.m., they located Milligan’s body.

“They found what appeared to be the deceased person at the bottom of a cliff in that area,” said Sgt. Susan Richter of Lake Louise RCMP.

With the assistance of Alpine Helicopters, Parks Canada’s rescue team recovered his body from the area. The Calgary medical examiner’s office later performed an autopsy.

Polar Circus is located on Cirrus Mountain, about 67 miles north of Lake Louise. It is also one of the world’s most well-known ice-climbing routes.

Climber died in area plagued by avalanches

Climbers can choose pitches with primarily moderate climbs, up to grade 5 at the top.

However, the climb is located in severe avalanche terrain between pitches of climbing, and multiple avalanches and incidents, including deaths, have been reported on this climb.

For instance, in February 2015, 44-year-old Sgt. During a Canadian Forces training exercise on the same climb, Mark Salesse passed away after an avalanche swept him off a ledge. While practicing ice climbing skills, Salesse fell over 350 feet, hitting his head on the rocks.

Then, last spring, two climbers descended the Pencil and were caught in an avalanche that a rockfall triggered. According to reports from Avalanche Canada, both climbers were carried over the grade three pitch below the Pencil, falling over 80 feet, with one person sustaining severe injuries. Officials rescued both climbers from directly below pitch 4.

Richter said the next of kin had been notified in this most recent tragedy.

Friend and fellow climber Chris Van Leuven said Milligan was an open and bluntly honest person with an intense love for the outdoors and a kind spirit.

“He climbed at a very, very high level both on rock and on ice as a free soloist . . . and he would always be training his body and mind for performing in the mountains,” he said of his late friend. Van Leuven added that Milligan “would climb in the Tetons and solo these routes at a high and strict level. He was like a marathon-fit rock climber/dedicated dirt bag to the core, but also an intellectual.”