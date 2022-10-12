montana-hiker-rescued-after-being-trapped-by-refrigerator-sized-boulder

Authorities recently revealed crews rescued a Montana hiker after he found himself pinned by a refrigerator-sized boulder. The horrifying hiking event took place near Washington’s Lake Viviane.

According to reports, the hiker’s partner called first responders to report that the 28-year-old was trapped under the large boulder. He was pinned by his wrist and leg.

Since the hiker was several hours from the trailhead, rescue crews had to use the Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Rescue Team and a hoist-capable helicopter to save the hiker. Thankfully, they could rescue the man, but they had to wait several hours to relaunch the helicopter due to the severe winds.

Later, the rescue teams took the hiker to Central Washington Hospital. Doctors said he sustained significant injuries to his leg, but they believe he will make a full recovery.

According to officials, in a tragic accident in Washington, a 17-year-old hiker lost his footing and fell to his death on a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall.

Teen hiker tragically falls to his death at Washington waterfall

On the morning of Oct. 9, a witness dialed 911 to report the hiker’s fatal fall. Per reports, the teen was hiking on the Denny Creek Trail when he slipped and fell at Keekwulee Falls.

According to officials, the waterfall has two drops that total 125 feet, with the highest drop plummeting 90 feet.

“Treat every decision with care when you’re out in the wild because, yeah, you could make a mistake, you could slip, you could fall, there’s always the opportunity to get hurt. This obviously is a terrible thing to happen,” hiker Paul Otteni told news outlets.

The hike is classified as an easy but sometimes rough trail in a 2019 description of the Denny Creek Trail via the Tacoma News Tribune. “While Denny Creek presents places to play in the water, visitors should be aware of potential hazards,” it cautions. The description continues: “Rocks are slippery and unstable.”

Per the National Park Service, an average of 120 to 150 people die annually while hiking in the United States. However, this figure does not reflect deaths from suicides or accidents off of designated trails.

Sadly, the number of hikers who die each year has been steadily rising. This is likely due to more people getting on the trails as a hobby. In addition, most hikers who pass away from hiking are male. Most fatalities occur among adults aged between 20 and 50.

However, it is essential to remember that most trips to the great outdoors do not end in catastrophe. According to reports, your chances of dying while on a trail are relatively low. For instance, the probability of you being struck by lightning is about one in a million, whereas your chance of dying while hiking is only about one in two million.