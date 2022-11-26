Montana Mall Features Taxidermy Reindeer for People to Pose With for Christmas

Sitting on Santa’s lap and asking for a pony is out. Climbing aboard a taxidermied reindeer in a Montana mall is in. At least it’s a good way for tourists to get their fill of petting the fluffy cows. That way they don’t do it at Yellowstone National Park.

Big Sky Rides at the Rimrock Mall in Billings, Montana offers taxidermied bison, reindeer, and moose for people to get up close and personal with. All that without the danger of actually being up close and personal with the real thing, of course. Jen Mignard, a Montana local who runs the Facebook page “Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots,” posted her own photos from the mall. The animals are trussed up for the holidays, with the reindeer pulling a sleigh.

“This morning was spent petting fluffy cows, riding high capacity assault cows, mounting moose, and driving reindeer!” Mignard captioned her post. “A glamor shot astride a bison…. The bucket list is getting shorter!” We can just picture Mignard’s Christmas cards now.

Montana Local Shares Experience at Taxidermied Mall Reindeer

Mignard added that she didn’t have to “report for a court date in Mammoth for any of it.” That’s what you get for harassing wildlife in Yellowstone National Park. But this encounter is perfectly safe and legal. And you can go home with a cool photo at the end of it instead of ending up on the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page.

According to Mignard, the experience is completely worth it. Additionally, it’s $25 for a framed print, or $35 for multiple digital images from Big Sky Rides. A lot of commenters joked about how “docile” the animals were, while others shared that they were planning their own Yellowstone National Park inspired holiday cards.

Additionally, Mignard shared that Big Sky Rides is up for sale, as the owners of the business are retiring. She also offered to connect serious potential buyers with the agent representing the listing. Have a disposable income and a lot of free time? You could be the new owner of a taxidermied bison, moose, and reindeer in no time.

