Video: Montana Men Taunt Moose, Narrowly Avoid Trampling

As this frustrating footage plainly shows, if anyone were ever asking to get trampled by a moose, it’s these two.

Unfortunately, it’s a scene we’ve come to expect in our great national parks. But on a suburban road in Big Sky, Montana? These two men have big touron energy, to say the least.

In the video obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News, two men who appear to be actively drinking decide to approach a large moose cow as she minds her own business. The filming party is a local resident who quickly warns the pair of how idiotic this decision is.

“It’s a G*ddamn wild animal, get the f*** away from it!” the resident yells. But instead of listening, the pair mock the resident, then approach the moose in an attempt to touch her. And it goes exactly how you’d expect:

Defending herself, the moose rushes both men as she stomps her hooves. This is not only an offensive and aggressive display from the species, but the exact tactic moose use to trample predators or perceived threats. And by the numbers and this tactic, moose are one of the most dangerous animals in America. Clearly these two are unaware.

Despite the ignorance on display, it’s never prudent to wish harm. So you may be relieved (or not) to learn that neither of the men were hurt during this encounter. Other than “bruised egos,” the videographer notes.

Urban Ungulate Sightings Only to Rise in Montana

Montana is home to a significant population of moose (Alces alces), which can be found in various habitats such as forested areas, wetlands, mountainous regions, and from rural to suburban and even urban areas. This is due to the approximately 5,000 individuals living in the state today. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks considers this a healthy and stable population.

However, the state’s moose population faces challenges. One of their biggest threats is the impact of climate change, which affects the availability of food and habitat. Additionally, the expansion of human settlements and roads can disrupt moose migration and increase the risk of collisions with vehicles. Neighborhood encounters like the one above have also escalated in the last decade as the species’ habitat constricts.

To mitigate these threats, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks conducts regular surveys to monitor the moose population and manage their habitat. They also work with partners to reduce human-moose conflicts and educate the public about the importance of conserving this iconic species.

Moose Safety: Know Before You Go!

Encountering a moose in the wild is a thrilling experience if treated correctly. These gigantic relics of the Ice Age make for phenomenal wildlife watching and photography. But it’s important to remember that these animals are truly enormous and can be dangerous if they feel threatened or cornered. Here are guidelines to follow if you spot a moose in your vicinity: