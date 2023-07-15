Moose calf swimming with mother captured by fishermen in heartwarming footage

While fishing in an Alaskan river, a group of fishermen was visited by a passing cow moose and her calf, the newborn struggling against the fast-moving water as it navigated what was undoubtedly one of its first attempts at swimming.

Surrounded by lush greenery, crisp, cool water, and snow-capped mountains, the scenery couldn’t get much better for fisherman Brady E. Tyra and his companions. Then their unexpected visitors arrived, and an already breathtaking scene took a heartwarming turn.

Rapidly approaching was a mama moose and her baby, the little calf doing more floating than swimming as the rushing water carried it sideways downstream.

When it was time to exit the water, the cow moose stood and began walking toward the shore with ease. The calf, however, took a bit longer to find its footing against the current. “Aw! You can make it!” the person filming says as she watches the calf fight its way through the water.

Eventually, the calf manages a confident stride toward the riverbank, its mother walking closely behind to ensure its safe exit. “Cool things that happen in Alaska while fishing,” Tyra wrote in the caption of their TikTok video.

Moose calves are born between May and June. As such, the little guy in the June 21 footage was likely a newborn.

Unlike humans, newborn moose aren’t entirely immobile. On the contrary, a newborn calf can stand up on its very first day of life. By one week old, a baby moose can already outrun a human. And within a couple of weeks, it can swim alongside its mother.

If swimming doesn’t seem an important skill for the early days of a moose’s life, you’ll be surprised to learn that the species actually spends an immense amount of time in the water!

Moose are essentially the hippopotamus of the north

As arguably the most dangerous animal on the planet, hippos are quite a bit deadlier than moose. The seemingly unrelated species, however, have more in common than you might think.

Both hippos and moose are enormous mammals that are ferociously protective of their territory and young (which, incidentally, are both called calves). They’re also in the same order in the animal kingdom, Artiodactyla, or the even-toed ungulates – hoofed animals that bear weight equally on an even number of toes.

Last but not least, both species spend a great deal of time in the water. Now, moose are terrestrial, not semiaquatic like hippos. They are, however, extremely well-adapted to the water.

With their long, powerful legs, the towering ungulates can walk easily through shallow water. When it gets too deep, they swim. As the largest member of the deer family, a single moose devours around 55 pounds of plant matter a day. Believe it or not, they often get this from the water.

Capable of holding their breath for a full minute and diving as far as 20 feet beneath the surface, moose are the only deer species that can eat underwater. They can swim at an impressive 6 mph (the average human can only swim 2 mph) and have been observed swimming incredible distances in search of food and prime territory.

They’re such good swimmers that they often venture into the water to avoid predators. A moose is strong enough to stand in a raging river whereas a wolf, one of their primary predators, would be swept away.

Even frigid winter temperatures don’t prevent moose from taking a dip. They’re so well-insulated, in fact, that winter temperatures of just 23 degrees can make them pant!