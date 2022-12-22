Moose Rescued From Frozen Washington River by Good Samaritans

On a frosty December afternoon in Washington, a mama moose and her calf were crossing through a residential area on their way to the nearby woods. The baby made it to the tree line safely, but its mother attempted to forge the frozen river blocking her path, the ice gave way, sending the cow plunging into the frigid water below.

Sadly, this isn’t an uncommon occurrence in winter. And more often than not, the animal will perish in the freezing water before they’re able to escape, and without anyone knowing they’re trapped. Thankfully, however, Elk resident Paula Pershall-Gilbert and her husband Bill, who live nearby the Little Spokane River, spotted the struggling moose and her terrified calf from the back porch.

Without a second thought, the couple called the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for help. At first, the WDFW’s response was devastating. They typically don’t attempt to remove moose and other wildlife from frozen water. A terrified 7-foot tall, 1,500-pound wild animal spells trouble for humans, even those attempting to help it.

“We initially said we wouldn’t attempt a rescue because wild animals, cold weather, and water are a recipe for a human to get hurt,” WDFW Communications Manager Staci Lehman told KHQ.

“Wild animals do not understand that people are trying to help and can injure them by kicking or pushing them under,” she continued. “It then becomes a human rescue operation that can put our first responders in danger. While no one wants to see an animal die, sometimes the risk to human life is the determining factor.”

Rather than leave the moose to its fate, however, the wildlife department sent an officer to assess the situation. If they could rescue the animal without putting their team in life-threatening danger, they would.

Wildlife Officers, Firefighters Successfully Pull Moose From Frozen River

Upon arriving at the scene, the WDFW officer contacted the Pend Oreille Fire Department for a consultation. And to the Gilbert family’s relief, the rescue crew determined that it was possible to rescue the moose after all. “It was tense,” Pershall-Gilbert said of the ensuing rescue. “It was so hard, it was just prayerful, all the time.”

Tying lasso after lasso, the firefighters and WDFW crew members worked tirelessly for hours in their efforts to save the moose. And after five grueling hours, their hard work paid off. The crew successfully cleared a path through the ice and pulled the massive animal to shore, the retrieval of the waterlogged moose requiring every ounce of strength from four full-grown men.

Wildlife officer Severin Erickson bravely cradled the moose’s head in his arms for a few minutes, allowing her to rest after her frightening ordeal.

After about 10 minutes, the mother regained her footing and rejoined her calf, who had been watching in terror the entire time. “It’s a Christmas miracle at our house,” said a grateful Paula Pershall-Gilbert following the heartwarming reunion.