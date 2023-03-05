Moose Sheds Antlers While Doorbell Cam Films: WATCH

Finding a single moose shed in the wild is rare enough, let alone a pair. But to have them left for you in your front yard? And get it all on camera? Now that’s wild.

This doorbell video, courtesy of Tyra and Chance Bogert of Houston, Alaska, did exactly that. Capturing the rarely-seen moment a moose sheds his antlers, the footage even recorded the sound this remarkable event makes.

As you can imagine, a massive moose shedding two enormous, heavy antlers isn’t exactly a quiet affair:

By far the largest member of the deer family, North American moose (Alces alces) are truly enormous. Bulls (males) can weigh 1,400-pounds, averaging around 1,100 still. They’re also the tallest land mammal on our continent, with large bulls standing almost 7-feet at their shoulders alone. Once that massive head and rack are raised, they can approach 10 feet tall. And they’re equally as long, creating one of North America’s most imposing – and dangerous – herbivores alongside the bison.

The Unique, Massive Antlers: Sheds Can Weigh 30 Pounds

In kind, a moose’s sheds are spectacular in size. Their relatively flat, shovel-shaped antlers are unique among modern cervids. A large bulls’ antlers can span as much as 6-feet wide each.

According to the National Park Service, pairs of antlers from mature bull moose in Interior Alaska average 45-50 pounds. The heaviest, however, can weigh up to 75 pounds.

North American moose bull with large antlers. (Photo by Jean-Erick PASQUIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

As moose shed their antlers like most cervids, their antler size is not always an indication of a bull’s age. Typically, the largest antlers will be grown around age 5 when a bull is in their prime. As moose age, their sheds become lesser in size.

In life, moose use these titanic antlers for defense and offense. Bulls use them in combat each year as The Rut comes and both mates and territory are fiercely fought over. And unlike most cervid species, bulls will fight to the death almost every single time an evenly-paired matchup squares off.

Even so, their antlers aren’t their main line of combat. A moose’s go-to strategy for defense is trampling. If attacked by their natural predators like wolves and bears, moose will lunge with their huge hooves, placing the weight of their 1,000-plus-pound self behind bludgeoning blows that can easily stomp mid-sized predators to death.

As for us humans, ask anyone who lives in moose country and they’ll tell you how dangerous these giants are. In fact, moose injure more people in North America every year than any other wildlife.