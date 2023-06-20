Moose tramples man walking his dogs on Colorado trail

A man in Coal Creek Canyon, Colorado, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being charged and subsequently trampled by a moose.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is currently investigating the incident and did not release the man’s name. They did, however, specify that the man is in his late 50s and was walking two dogs along a hairpin turn on a trail.

According to the man, the sharp angle of the turn made it impossible to see around it. As a result, he abruptly stumbled upon a cow moose and her calf. Alarmed by the human’s sudden presence, the mother moose charged him, knocking him down before stomping him multiple times.

The man ultimately escaped the encounter by firing two shots into the ground. The noise was enough to frighten the moose and her calf away. “The moose and calf were not shot and retreated, according to the victim,” CPW said in their report.

“The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dogs were not injured and off-leash at the time.”

Following the incident, wildlife officials searched the area for the moose and calf. They were unable to locate the animals, however, and eventually gave up the search.

In their report, Colorado officials urged hikers to minimize interactions with moose by giving the territorial animals their space. This means keeping dogs leashed to prevent accidental contact.

“CPW encourages hikers to avoid thick willow habitat in riparian areas, where moose like to eat and rest, to decrease chances of moose interactions,” they wrote. “CPW urges dog owners to keep their dogs leashed while hiking, and give moose extra space on trails.”

Cow moose can be extremely aggressive while caring for calves

We all know that bull moose (and elk and deer) can become extra aggressive during the rutting season. Loaded with testosterone, they become even more territorial than usual as they fight for mates during the fall months.

This aggression can lead to an uptick in charges and attacks on humans and dogs, a phenomenon documented by the countless tourons who never fail to walk a little too close to an antagonistic animal in the name of a “good picture.”

What’s less discussed is what happens after. The bulls find their cows, mate, and produce offspring, at which point the aggression shifts.

In the spring and summer, when newborn calves roam the forests and meadows in their mothers’ shadows, it’s the cows whose fuses grow short. Excellent mothers, moose will defend their calves with the full force of their enormous bodies.

Keep in mind that moose are the largest member of the deer family. And though cows are smaller than their male counterparts, they’re still 7 feet tall on average and weigh around 800 pounds. This immense size allows them to defend themselves incredibly effectively.

When her calf is threatened, a mother moose will charge and kick forward with her front legs using bone-crushing force. Thanks to her staggering height, this can mean a hoof to the head. With her perceived threat on the ground, the moose may continue to stomp and kick in self-defense.

Never approach wildlife, on hiking trails or otherwise

Sadly, it’s not uncommon for a hiker to approach a moose purposefully. This hiker, of course, did so accidentally. He didn’t mean to startle the mama and her baby. This mattered little to the moose, however, who only saw a stranger inches from herself and her calf.

Incidents like these remind us that it’s important to take extra care when on the trails, especially in the fall and summer months. Even the best-behaved dogs should always be leashed, as moose and other wildlife can view them as predators or threats.

Should you ever spot a moose or other animal on the trail, give them even more space than you think necessary. While this might mean turning back or taking the long way around, it will go far in preventing harm, both to the hiker and the wildlife.