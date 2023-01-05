Moose Wandering Neighborhood To Blame for Canada Man’s Cracked Windows

A moose ran loose in a Saskatchewan neighborhood in Canada, and one man was left with two cracked windowpanes in the process.

A man named Craig Lapointe said he wasn’t home on Tuesday afternoon. However, residents in his neighborhood in Saskatoon’s East College Park area had reported seeing a moose in recent days. Moreover, Lapointe’s dog named Abby is a West Highland white terrier that will bark at anything seen outside the windows.

“I think maybe it was looking for something to eat and with her barking so strongly, that’s how the animal reacted against that window,” Lapointe said to local CTV News.

Researchers find the theory plausible. One wildlife researcher at the University of Saskatchewan named Ryan Brook explained how the incident likely occurred.

“If there was a pet, and in this case, there sounds like there was more than one pet, the animal may have hit more than once on purpose,” Brook told the outlet. “Moose can be very aggressive. They’re big. Often the biggest animal around. They have a tendency, if they’re startled by animals or people, they may go on the offensive.”

Moose have ramped up their interactions with people in the Saskatoon area. Back in July 2022, a pair of them were seen walking along city streets until local police had to escort them back into the wilderness.

Moose Knocks Over Child Tourist in Wild Video

A video posted to Instagram recently shows a group of tourists crowding around a bull moose in a perfect example of what not to do around these animals.

The bull obviously feels threatened by the moose. The tourists don’t seem to heed the moose’s warnings of nodding its head, trying to urge them back. They keep standing around the moose and take pictures from mere yards away.

The video looks like it takes place in Russia, and these people prove they aren’t much different from Yellowstone tourists who do the same thing. Most experts say you should stay at least 25 yards away from these animals, but these tourists didn’t get the memo. The group crowds within ten yards of the moose, and some are even less than a few feet away.

The moose nods its head to give a final warning. When no one steps back, the moose goes on a rampage. It takes its front hooves to kick a small child. The parents of the child were roasted online, as people couldn’t understand how exactly they let their kid that close to the moose.

The moose steps back from people filming after ramming into the child. It seems to advance again but then pulls up and runs away, scattering off into the wilderness. Then, the clip ends. Fortunately, the young tourist seems to be okay, but the video serves as a reminder to stay back from moose.