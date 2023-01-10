More Sunday Hunting Might be Possible for Pennsylvania if New Legislation Goes Through

2023 could be a big year for hunters in the Keystone State. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania is home to almost 1 million hunters. White-tailed Deer, black bear, and wild turkey hunting are deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the state. Even so, hunters in Pennsylvania have historically had fewer opportunities to get afield than hunters in other states. That’s because the state’s horribly outdated policies regarding hunting on Sundays remain largely intact for the time being. That could change for the better though, assuming more legislation gets enacted by the state legislature.

According to the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Sunday hunting restrictions are one of the last remaining examples of the puritanical blue laws that were initially designed to encourage church attendance. At the time when these restrictions were first put in place, other activities that were illegal on Sundays included: opening a store for business, drinking alcoholic beverages, and tilling your fields. Today, most blue laws have been repealed. However, Sunday hunting restrictions in some capacity remain in 11 states while 3 states still totally prohibit it.

Pennsylvania Initially Opened Up 3 Sundays A Year For Hunting

Pennsylvania had a total prohibition on Sunday hunting until 2020. That’s when previous legislation introduced by State Senator Dan Laughlin went into effect. It authorized the Pennsylvania Game Commission to open up 3 Sunday’s a year for legal hunting. Stipulations required one of those Sundays to be during gun season for deer and another one to be during archery season for deer. The season and species for the 3rd Sunday were left up to the Commission to determine. Opening up a Sunday during the state’s annual gun hunting season for black bears was the top choice.

Hunting seasons, regulations, bag limits, etc. in the state are enforced by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. However, changing Sunday hunting laws actually requires legislative action. The initial 3 Sundays were only previously opened up thanks to the passage of Senate Bill 147. That legislation was signed into law by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe. Additional legislation is now seeking to completely remove the state’s ban on Sunday hunting altogether. That would allow the Game Commission to open up additional hunting opportunities. That includes opportunities for additional species like grouse, pheasant, squirrels, waterfowl, and more.

More Details on the Pennsylvania State Senator, Potential Prohibitions

According to Outdoor News, the same State Senator who introduced the successfully enacted Sunday hunting legislation is now making another push to remove the remaining prohibitions in 2023. Senator Dan Laughlin originally introduced a bill to give the Pennsylvania Game Commission full authority to open up all Sundays during normally designated hunting seasons in 2021. However, that bill never came up for a vote. Now in 2023, Senator Laughlin is feeling optimistic that the timing is finally right.

“Since the three Sundays were passed, I’ve talked with a lot of legislators who were hesitant about Sunday hunting in the past, but now it’s 99% positive. A lot of people who were cautious about this before could find it easier to vote for it now,” he said.