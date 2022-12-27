More Than Half of Rural California Under ‘Very High’ Threat of Wildfires

Lately, California residents have dealt with wildfires on a regular basis. The massive blazes cut through forests, consume homes and other property, and destroy the air quality of the entire region. In 2022, the state saw fewer wildfires than usual. Some experts agree that monsoons kept the state safe from massive blazes. However, new information shows that a large swath of the state that is usually safe from fires may become a new hotspot in the near future.

Recently, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection shared a new proposed map that ranks the likelihood of certain areas of the state that are most prone to wildfires. For the first time in the state’s history, more than half of California’s rural and unincorporated communities could be classified as “very high” fire hazard severity zones.

Over Half of Rural California to Be Classified as “Very High” Risk for Wildfires

According to AOL, the Office of the State Fire Marshal unveiled the new map earlier this month. The map rates the likelihood of certain areas as “very high” “high” or “moderate” risk for experiencing a fire. They’re taking public comments on the new map until February. If approved, the new map will classify nearly 17 million acres of rural California as a “very high” risk area for wildfires.

The proposed map covers about 31 million acres that are considered the State Responsibility Area. The SRA is primarily composed of rural areas and small unincorporated communities. In those places, the State of California is responsible for handling wildfires. The SRA does not include areas overseen by the U.S. Forestry Service or cities and large urban areas. In those places, local governments or the Forestry Service handle fire concerns.

The State Fire Marshal last updated the map in 2007. Since then, California has seen a 14.6% increase in wildfires. Daniel Berlant, Cal Fire’s deputy director of community wildfire preparedness and mitigation said that this change reflects the state’s worsening fire activity. This includes bigger, faster, and more frequent fires. A combination of a buildup of vegetation and California’s drying climate helped to fuel those fires.

“The increase really is reflective of what our firefighters have been experiencing over the last several years,” Berlant said. This includes “More severe wildfires in areas that maybe historically, or decades ago, didn’t have the same susceptibility to wildfires are they do today.”

Berlant went on to say that the changes reflected by the map aren’t surprising. Instead, he said, “They really are reflective of a changing climate and an increasing severity of wildfires.”

“In reality, a lot has changed just in the last several years as far as our climate and the severity of our wildfires,” said Berlant, pointing out how much worse things have gotten in California since 2017.