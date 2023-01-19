Morgan Wallen Showcases New Song With Duck Hunting Montage

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Morgan Wallen. The momentum from his record-breaking project, Dangerous: The Double Album is still going strong. He’s also already announced a new album is on the way from him later this year. His absolutely massive One Night At A Time World Tour along with Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman gets going in March. With the album and tour on the horizon, he’s been dropping new songs like crazy to get fans excited. He’s also apparently been keeping his eyes on the horizon for incoming waterfowl too.

He’s been pretty quiet in regard to keeping his duck-hunting honey holes a secret. Although he’s previously shared quick glimpses of his hunts this year. Some of those hunts appeared to be with the guys from the 24.7Hunt brand. Wallen is frequently seen wearing their hats on stage and off. He recently used a video montage of some duck hunting highlights from this winter to preview another new song. He also used the post to hype up his guy Hardy. Hardy’s much-anticipated album The Mocking Bird and The Crow is out now.

The newest song that Wallen previewed is titled I Wrote The Book. It’s a fitting match for the great outdoors-themed montage he posted along with the song. The lyrics mention dropping a boat in the water to throw some casts toward sunken logs to look for hogs. While that’s a fishing reference, it’s also a great tune to pair with some flooded timber duck hunts.



“Figured I’d let y’all hear another one real quick before we all get to head banging to Hardy’s new album tonight,” he captioned the post.

Morgan Wallen Has Some Damn Good New Music Currently Out With More On The Way

Wallen first announced his upcoming tour and new album back in early December. That announcement was punctuated by the release of three new songs. That includes Tennessee Fan, One Thing At A Time, and Days That End In Why. The Spin You Around singer has also previewed quite a few other new songs on social media. Though following up on the success of his Dangerous Album is a lot of pressure, early indications are that his next album might wind up being even better.

One of the initial fan favorites off the upcoming album is certain to be Wallen’s musical tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. He first shared that song while sitting around on a deer hunt waiting on the sun to rise. Fans and some fellow country singers in the comment section all went crazy with their support for the song.

Another video mashup from some of his biggest moments from 2022 also included a preview of a new song titled Ain’t That Some. The subject matters of the song are as country as can be, but Wallen’s love of hip-hop sounds like it helped shape his delivery of the lyrics. Judging by how different that song and the more traditionally country-sounding tribute to Whitley are, this album sounds like it’s going to include a little something for everyone.