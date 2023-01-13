Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy

An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy.

According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.

However, as she descended the mountain, she lost her footing and fell between five and 700 feet down the treacherous mountain and slammed into a tree. After the incident, first responder Eric Rose recounted what he witnessed.

First responder recalls trying to rescue mother of four at Mt. Baldy

“It was a terrible situation,” Rose said. “But we were able to see some of the best of humanity where the bystanders were helping out.”

In addition, Rose was one of the first emergency officials who tried to help Gonzalez. However, he later said he couldn’t perform a rescue with a hoist and get her to a hospital because when he finally repelled down to her, the cloud ceiling was far too low.

“Due to the slope angle and the ice it makes it too dangerous to hike so we had to lower her down by creating a rope system,” said Rose.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough, and Gonzalez passed away on the mountain.

Before, many considered Gonzalez an avid hiker. She previously reached the top of Mount Whitney, the highest peak in the continental United States, sitting at nearly 15,000 feet.

“Our mother was a kind, loving, lively soul,” her daughters said later in a statement. “She had a thirst for adventure that she instilled in all of us during our childhood.” They added that their mother “inspired those that met her on the trails” and that “she loved life and life loved her back.”

Currently, her loved ones are raising money for her funeral costs. They also offered thanks to the community for its ongoing support.

In addition, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said Gonzalez was the second person in just two weeks to perish after sliding on the ice on the same mountain.

Mount Baldy is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, which is an iconic mountain range north of Los Angeles County and west of San Bernardino County.

According to reports, the 11-mile trek at Mt. Baldy takes hikers to the highest point near Los Angeles, making it a challenging yet popular hike.