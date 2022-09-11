Mount Rainier National Park Bans Campfires as 1,200 acres of Goat Rocks Continue to Burn

As is typical this time of year, wildfires continue to rage across the Western region of the United States. However, now, the threat of potential wildfires has become so great that Mount Rainier National Park has, for the moment, banned campfires. The ban comes as 1,200 acres of Goat Rocks, located outside of the national park, continue to burn.

More specifically, Mount Rainier National Park personnel have also banned the ignition of other materials, including barbeque grills. MSN reports the campfire ban has been in effect since Friday. Already, increased winds have fanned the scorching fires burning through Goat Rocks.

As of now, the blaze covers roughly five to seven miles east of the town of Packwood. Initially, the fire, which originated in Goat Rocks, had actually been knocked back by responding firefighters. However, the news outlet reports steep and dangerous terrain continues to prevent them from completely extinguishing the blaze. Overall, that fact has put Mount Rainier National Park at risk and prompted the campfire ban.

In the meantime, authorities continue to take preventative measures to try and slow the fire’s spread. Still, local populations have been forced to evacuate their homes. So far, residents from Packwood, as well as surrounding communities, have departed. Travel in the area has also been entirely shut down.

With wildfires spanning Washington, not to mention nearby states, including Oregon and California, much of the area in and surrounding Mount Rainier National Park remains under a red flag warning. This, ultimately, means fire danger is critical.

National Park Service Stresses Importance of Avoiding ‘Incendiary’ Devices

Campfires and barbeque grills aren’t the only potential fire starters the NPS has warned Washington residents away from. Aside from barbequing, the NPS has also reminded people that using fireworks, tracer ammunition, and other “incendiary devices” remains banned.

Despite the current campfire ban, the NPS continues to approve the use of extinguishable incendiary devices. These include portable petroleum-filled cooking stoves, heating devices, and lanterns that use liquified or bottled fuel.

Addressing the ongoing wildfire, the National Weather Service said, “A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires.”

Mount Rainier National Park Visitors Denies Resident Volcano is Erupting

Amid the ongoing wildfires, Mount Rainier National Park visitors recently experienced another unnerving scare as one video seemed to prove the volcano was in the early stages of eruption. The haunting clip, which rapidly found its way onto social media, had so many outdoorsmen and women concerned, that the national park actually addressed the public in a statement.

“Mount Rainier is NOT erupting,” the NPS said in a post. “We have looked at the cloud that has caused concern from multiple webcams and have determined that it is a lenticular cloud. In addition, the [U.S. Geological Survey] reports no indications of unusual seismic activity.”