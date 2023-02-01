Mountain Lion Attacks, Hospitalizes 5-Year-Old

The California mountain lion “viciously attacked” the young boy, San Mateo County officials report, but he is expected to recover.

As with all predatory wildlife, mountain lions and their hunting instincts are wildly misunderstood. Yet this does not make an attack on a 5-year-old child any less tragic. Initially, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that the boy could have died in the attack. Thankfully, the San Mateo County Sheriff updates that they expect him to recover.

“Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks. Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery,” offers the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office.

The 5-year-old, who’s name is not public, was hiking with his mother and grandfather on private property when the attack occurred. The mountain lion bypassed both adults and went straight for the boy, tackling him onto the ground, wildlife officials report.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time,” the sheriff’s office adds.

The young boy was conscious at the time of his transport to the hospital outside the unincorporated area of San Mateo County, Calif. We await further details on his condition and hope for a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the reported attack, which follows weeks of unfortunate mountain lion headlines.

Mountain Lions Dominate California Headlines

Amidst some of the worst storm activity in decades, California is also contending with a unique cougar problem. Not only have attacks on humans become far more frequent, but such attacks have led to the euthanizing of the country’s most famous lion, P-22.

Tragically, P-22 attacked both dogwalkers and dogs on not one, but two occasions last December, resulting in human injuries and a pet fatality. Before this, he had lived side-by-side with humanity for ten years without a single provocation.

Then, only a month after P-22’s passing, another species ambassador died. On Sunday, January 22, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials collected P-81’s body on the Pacific Coast Highway near Las Posas Road. Both busy roadways cut through the the western Santa Monica Mountains, which are crucial habitat for California cougars. P-81, too, was critical to both CDFW and NPS’ understanding of the species in this area. He was around 4-years-old when he died.

Photo of P-81 taken by NPS’ Jeff Sikich. (Photo credit: NPS media release, Jeff Sikich)

As NPS cites of their Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in P-81’s California ecosystem. In the last year alone, nine mountain lions have died after being hit by vehicles. Six of those lions wore radio-collars. Since 2002, P-81 is the 34th cougar to die from road mortality in this study area.

For more on California’s mountain lion situation, see our interview with Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom host Peter Gros next.