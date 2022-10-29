Mountain Lion Captured in Los Angeles Backyard After Leading Officials on Wild Hours-Long Search

It was a day of cougar craziness in one Los Angeles area last week. This happened as a wayward mountain lion sent Los Angels Police Department officials and animal safety experts on a major hours-long chase before finally being captured.

The hours-long search took authorities into the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. It also led to a lockdown at a local school. Officials also fired multiple tranquilizer darts in an effort to capture the elusive big cat.

Officials Capture The Elusive Mountain Lion In A Los Angeles Back Yard After Hours-Long Search

The Los Angeles Police Department officials responded to calls to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard at around 10 am Thursday morning (October 27). The wayward mountain lion had been spotted by residents in this Brentwood area neighborhood, causing some panic in the streets.

A Brentwood area school the Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary school, went under lockdown as the lion ran loose in the area. This move was a precaution, officials note. Giving the Los Angeles Department of Fish and Wildlife officials time to arrive at the scene. Once there, these officials were joined by the Los Angeles Police Department. All in an effort to track the wild animal down.

Officials Located The Wild Animal And Fired Tranquilizer Darts – But It Wasn’t Enough To Slow The Big Cat Down!

The multiple Los Angeles Department of Wildlife officials soon located the wayward wild animal in the Los Angeles area. They were able to fire at least three tranquilizer darts in the animal’s direction. However, this mountain lion was not about to go easily…it fled before officials could get to it, eluding capture once again.

The mountain lion was later located by the responding Los Angeles Police Department officials as well as the area wildlife experts in a wooded area near the Brentwood Country Club’s popular golf course. The responding animal experts were then able to pursue the mountain lion as it continued to flee. Eventually, the big cat found itself cornered in the backyard of a Brentwood home.

The mountain lion was then tranquilized one more time. The responding animal officials were able to take the lion into custody that afternoon. It was captured just after 4 p.m. that same day.

The California Fish and Wildlife officials report that the mountain lion wasn’t harmed in these pursuits. The roaming cougar will be returned back into the wild, the officials add noting that the animal will be relocated into the Angeles National Forest.