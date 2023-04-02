Mountain Lion Captured Near Elementary School in Idaho Neighborhood: PHOTO

Idaho Fish and Game‘s photo (below) shows the adult female mountain lion awaiting transport in her crate after a wild day.

On the morning of March 30, wildlife biologists with Fish and Game captured the lioness from an Ammon neighborhood on the morning of March 30. Her presence was reported by a homeowner whose dog managed to chase the adult lion into a tree. With local Woodland Hills Elementary in “close proximity” to the sighting, the school was notified, then put on alert.

According to officials, the plan is to transport the mountain lion to a “remote location away from human populations,” then release her. This is atypical, but appropriate, says Wildlife Manager Curtis Hendricks.

“This lion appears to be healthy and was not known to be aggressive or attacked any pets,” Hendricks offers in F&G’s news release. “Given that this was the first report, it did not seem to have been frequenting the area and likely just ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“While relocation is often not an option for adult mountain lions, Fish and Game decided that given the circumstances, this lion was a candidate for relocation,” the agency confirms.

Wildlife is Wild: Always Treat Animals as Unpredictable

By the time wildlife staff arrived, the lion had come out of the tree. The team was able to successfully tranquilize her from the ground in a nearby location, however. Now, she’s on her way to a habitat free of humans.

Mountain lions are shy, elusive hunters that avoid human contact. The species is not one to outright attack or pursue humans unless extenuating circumstances arise. Rather, it is our livestock, pets and other domestic animals that are at greatest risk of wild animal attacks.

But being cautious in big cat country is always warranted, as cougar attacks can and do occur in rare instances. Just like us humans, certain cats will exhibit unusual behavior, too. Individuals may become habituated or aggressive, like these two mountain lions who recently had to be euthanized in the same state.

Crucial Mountain Lion Safety for Living in Big Cat Country

Idaho Wildlife managers agree on the following advice if a person is in close proximity to a lion:

NEVER run away from a mountain lion The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey

NEVER turn your back on a lion Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can Yell loudly, but don’t scream; a high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion

Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn f you walk in the dark, bring a very bright flashlight

you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn If you are attacked, fight back!

For more on the species, see our How Many Mountain Lion Attacks Occur? next.