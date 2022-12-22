Mountain Lion Cub Named Holly Finds New Home After Being Found Alone in Freezing Weather

The Oakland Zoo in California has taken a critically ill mountain lion cub named “Holly” in for Christmas.

A resident in Santa Cruz spotted the cub in her backyard on Monday. She immediately notified the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, and officials waited to see if its mother would return before they intervened. When the mother did not come back, they took Holly to the zoo.

Breaking news: cub rescue! Last night @CaliforniaDFW brought an emaciated mtn lion cub to our vet hospital. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property and alerted CDFW. After waiting to see if the cub’s mother returned (she didn’t), they brought the cub to us. pic.twitter.com/qi2p6XWkIf — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) December 20, 2022

Upon arrival, the mountain lion cub, which veterinarians estimate to be around four months old, was moved to the intensive care unit, the zoo said on Tuesday. It was there that she was deemed “critically ill.” The staff did not elaborate on her condition.

“Our vets named her ‘Holly’ in honor of the holidays,” the zoo wrote on Dec. 20. “We prepared a toasty warm room for her in the hospital ward.”

Vets gave Holly vitamins, anti-nausea medication, and anti-parasitics. And they said the mixture helped her bloodwork. But she still isn’t able to stand or move around. In a Facebook post, the zoo also noted that her mother orphaned her in “near-freezing weather,” and she’s still hypothermic after a night indoors.

However, the Tweet did say that the cub was much “brighter” after receiving care.

“We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” it added.

The Oakland Zoo continued by writing that it usually focuses on helping animals caught in human-wildlife conflicts only until they’re well enough to return to their natural habitat. But because Holly is “severely” ill, she will have a different future.

The medical staff will care for the young cub until she’s strong enough to “find a suitable forever” home.

Two California Mountain Lion Cubs Find a Home After Being Orphaned This Summer

The Oakland Zoo added that it has rescued 22 mountain lion cubs since opening, including two that were found this summer.

The zoo’s medical center took in young wildcats named Sage and Rose two months apart. Hikers found the then five-month-old Rose wandering alone in San Mateo. Sage was rescued after she ran into a Pescadero High School classroom and hid under a teacher’s desk. She was eight months old.

The zoo rehabilitated both cubs on-site, and staff noted that they became best friends. Aside from giving medical care, specialists also worked “on developing their social skills and building their ability to travel and go to a new facility with positive experiences.”

In September, they were able to move to their permanent home at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Desert, California.