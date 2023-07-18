Mountain lion caught on doorbell cam scaling California woman’s fence

Doorbell cameras are excellent home protection tools, giving homeowners extra peace of mind knowing that they’ll receive alerts and video of any backyard intruders. But when that intruder is a large mountain lion, it’s best to just let them pass on through.

With a mountain lion population of around 5,000, sightings in California aren’t at all a daily occurrence but they aren’t unheard of, either. For resident Dawn Ellner, for instance, it took four years of California living before she finally spotted one of the clever big cats.

The incident occurred around midnight, when Ellner’s phone alerted her to an intruder in the backyard. Expecting to see a much smaller animal, the Californian opened her phone to find footage of a full-grown mountain lion slinking over the fence and into her yard.

Typically, her camera “picks up various types of wildlife nightly, including raccoons, skunks, deer, opossums and foxes,” Ellner told The Tribune. “This was the first time my camera has captured a mountain lion and it was quite a surprise!”

An elusive species by nature, mountain lions prefer areas with adequate space to roam and hide rather than residential areas where encounters with humans are far more likely.

Every now and then, however, they’ll venture into neighborhoods in search of food, especially when a consistent source has been identified, such as deer and other prey animals.

Mountain lions typically pose no threat to humans

For Ellner, seeing a cougar in her backyard wasn’t at all frightening. Instead, she feels lucky to have received such a rare visitor. “I’ve never seen a wild mountain lion before, but my husband and I like to hike on local trails after work at dusk,” Ellner said. “So I think it’s likely that a mountain lion has seen me.”

“The local wildlife is one of the best parts of Cambria,” she continued. “I feel fortunate that we were on this beautiful cat’s route that night.”

Though Ellner and her husband were awake at the time, they decided to leave the animal in peace and allow it to pass through without attempting to see it in person (a wise choice).

Like any predator, mountain lions do not possess a natural urge to hunt humans. Encounters are extremely rare and attacks even more so. However, like any animal, a mountain lion can attack if threatened.

Should you ever find yourself in the presence of a mountain lion, give it plenty of space. More often than not, the mere presence of a human will cause a cougar to flee for safety. But in the rare instance that it doesn’t, don’t run, crouch, or bend down. Instead, make yourself big by standing tall and raising your arms.

If necessary, throw stones or branches toward the animal, never directly at it – unless it continues in your direction. Taking these steps will help to convince the mountain lion you’re a potential threat, not prey.

Again, though, mountain lions possess a strong natural fear of humans. They will almost always seek out an escape route rather than stick around or approach.